Medicenna Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQX: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines targeting cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases is pleased to announce its participation in several upcoming conferences. These events provide an opportunity for Medicenna to showcase its most recent development in various programs and to engage with the industry and investment community.

Upcoming Conference Participation:

7th Annual Glioblastoma Summit: Trailblazing Next-Generation Glioblastoma & Glioma Therapies

Date : February 19 th , 2026

: February 19 , 2026 Location : Boston, MA, United States

: Boston, MA, United States Format : Presentation and panel discussions

: Presentation and panel discussions Title : Surmounting Barriers in Non-resectable Recurrent Glioblastoma with a Single Treatment of Bizaxofusp, an Engineered IL-4R Directed Fusion Protein

: Surmounting Barriers in Non-resectable Recurrent Glioblastoma with a Single Treatment of Bizaxofusp, an Engineered IL-4R Directed Fusion Protein Presenter: Dr. Fahar Merchant

Dr. Fahar Merchant Time: 10:00 AM EST

BIO Investment and Growth Summit

Date : March 2-3, 2026

: March 2-3, 2026 Location : Miami, FL, United States

: Miami, FL, United States Format: One-on-one meetings



38th Annual ROTH Conference

Date : March 22-24, 2026

: March 22-24, 2026 Location : Dana Point, CA, United States

: Dana Point, CA, United States Format : Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings Webcast: https://ir.medicenna.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

BIO-Europe Spring Conference

Date: March 23-25, 2026

March 23-25, 2026 Location : Lisbon, Portugal

: Lisbon, Portugal Format: One-on-one meetings



About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s first-in-class targeted PD-1 x IL-2 bispecific, MDNA113, is in development for solid tumors and was designed using the Company’s proprietary BiSKITs™ (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and T-MASK™ (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) platforms. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the future operations of the Company, estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, partnership activities and opportunities, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook or other statements that are not historical facts, such as statements on the therapeutic potential and safety profile of MDNA11, MDNA113 and bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), the Company's expected cash runway and financing plans, upcoming expected developments, timelines, regulatory and other milestones and presentation of data, potential partnerships, combination therapies, commercialization plans and intellectual property protection. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage pre-clinical or clinical studies may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical studies and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “seek”, “potentially” and similar expressions. and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the risks detailed in the latest annual information form of the Company and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

This news release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this new release.

Investor/Media Contact:

Shushu Feng

Investor Relations, Medicenna Therapeutics

(416) 964-5442

ir@medicenna.com