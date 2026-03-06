McKesson Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release Date and Participation in Upcoming Conferences

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Chief Executive Officer Brian Tyler and Chief Financial Officer Britt Vitalone will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

Mr. Vitalone will be participating in Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference and Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Mr. Vitalone will also participate in the BofA Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference in May 2026.

McKesson Corporation has reaffirmed fiscal 2026 full year outlook as previously issued on February 4, 2026.

The live webcast for each event will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website.

