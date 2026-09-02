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Maze Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference; fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Summit; fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 2:20 p.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference; fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the events will be available in the Investors section of the Maze Therapeutics website at www.mazetx.com and archived for 60 days following the presentations.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases. Guided by its Compass platform, Maze pursues genetically validated targets by integrating variant discovery and functionalization to discover and advance small molecule programs with first- or best-in-class potential. Maze’s pipeline is led by MZE829, a dual-mechanism APOL1 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD), and MZE782, a SLC6A19 inhibitor in Phase 2 development with the potential to treat both phenylketonuria (PKU) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Maze is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit mazetx.com, or follow Maze on LinkedIn and X.

IR/Corporate Contact:
Argot Partners
maze@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:
Amanda Lazaro, 1AB Media
amanda@1ABMedia.com


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Maze Therapeutics
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