Materna Medical Presents Interim Data Advancing Understanding of Dilation Therapy on Vaginismus and Related Painful Sex at NPWH Annual Meeting

Abstract reveals promising 3-month data from an at-home clinical trial, offering nurse practitioners and women's health providers a new perspective on sexual health

The abstract, titled “POMPOM 3-Month Interim Report Measuring Effectiveness on Vaginismus and Dyspareunia Using a Novel Expanding Dilator,” highlights statistically significant improvements in pain, sexual function, and anxiety among participants using the Milli vaginal dilator over three months.

These initial findings are valuable, real-world insight for nurse practitioners at the forefront of providing comprehensive care to women.

The data highlight the substantial impact of this condition on a patient’s life and suggest a potential new first-line therapeutic option that can alleviate symptoms and enhance quality of life.

When asked to describe any impact that Milli has had on their sex life, one study participant reported, "Using Milli has greatly improved my sex life. I no longer have to worry about it being painful.”

The POMPOM study is a remote, web-based observational trial evaluating the self-directed use of Milli, an FDA-cleared expanding vaginal dilator, in women diagnosed with vaginismus and dyspareunia.

The study enrolled participants who met DSM-5 criteria for Genito-Pelvic Pain/Penetration Disorder (GPPPD) and were unable to achieve vaginal penetration at baseline.

Key findings from the 3-month interim analysis include:

51.5% of participants reported improvement in successful intercourse (PEQ)

67.6% showed improvement in sexual function (FSFI)

67.6% reported improvement in pain with intercourse

57.4% experienced reduced anxiety with intercourse

85.3% made progress toward or achieved their goal of returning to intercourse

75.0% made progress toward or achieved their goal of experiencing less painful sex.

"The findings we are presenting at NPWH reinforce what nurse practitioners see: this condition significantly impacts a woman's life and requires effective treatment," said Dr. Sheryl Kingsberg, chief of behavioral medicine in the Department of OBGYN at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and principal investigator in the POMPOM study. "The high percentage of patients reporting improvement is incredibly encouraging and gives providers a powerful message to share with their patients, fostering a sense of hope and empowerment."

The poster will be presented during the NPWH Annual Conference, taking place from October 1 to 3, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV.

About Us Materna Medical

Materna Medical is a novel OBGYN platform company defining a $25B market with core technologies addressing unmet needs in women's pelvic health. With headquarters in Mountain View, California, Materna pulls from the top minds in MedTech to truly transform the standard of care in OBGYN. With a diverse team of engineers, scientists, researchers, and commercial leaders, Materna Medical’s mission is to empower women to protect their pelvic health.

Our first product, Milli™, is a vaginal dilator to support patients suffering from vaginismus and related painful sex. In 2019, the Milli device launched as a wellness trainer and, in 2023, received FDA clearance to sell over the counter, enabling streamlined access to people suffering from vaginismus. Milli outcomes have been studied in a post-market prospective virtual study named POMPOM.

Materna’s second product, Ellora™, is an investigational device used during labor and is intended to reduce pelvic floor muscle injury during vaginal delivery in first-time moms. This product is being studied in the EASE trial, a large, randomized controlled trial in 20 top US hospitals. Materna aims to transform the standard of care in labor and delivery by protecting pelvic floor health for moms.

