Mastel Surgical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for SteriBest Sterilization Tray System

SteriBest® is cleared for use with a 4-minute, 270°F (132°C) pre-vacuum steam sterilization cycle and is available in multiple configurations, including OEM private-label options

SCHILLER PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Healthcare--Mastel Surgical, a Pacific Surgical company, today announced that the SteriBest® Sterilization Tray System has received FDA 510(k) clearance for use with a 4-minute, 270°F (132°C) pre-vacuum steam sterilization cycle.

Designed to help organize, protect, store, and transport delicate instruments throughout the reprocessing workflow, the SteriBest® Sterilization Tray System provides healthcare facilities with a practical tray solution for high-value instruments requiring careful handling. Manufactured in the USA, the system is available in multiple sizes and configurations, including options with pin mats, silicone bars, and specialty holders for ophthalmic and micro-instruments.

Key features include durable Ultem® polymer construction, transparent lids for easy identification, stackable design for efficient storage, and slotted lids and bases designed to facilitate circulation and rapid drying.

“This FDA 510(k) clearance marks an important milestone for SteriBest® and for healthcare professionals who rely on efficient, validated reprocessing workflows,” said Steve Sharpless, President of Mastel Surgical. “SteriBest® was developed to help protect and organize delicate instruments while supporting facilities in standardizing their sterilization processes with added confidence.”

The SteriBest® Sterilization Tray System is designed for use in surgery and sterile processing environments seeking a reliable tray solution for microsurgical and ophthalmic instruments, as well as other delicate medical devices.

SteriBest® Sterilization Trays are also available for manufacturers seeking private-label sterilization tray solutions, making SteriBest® an attractive option for companies looking to expand their sterile processing product portfolios with a customizable, 510(k)-cleared tray system.

For more information, visit https://mastel.com/steribest-oem-products/ or contact sales@mastel.com to discuss a customized quote.

About Mastel Surgical

Mastel Surgical is a provider of ophthalmic surgical products and sterile processing solutions for healthcare professionals and facilities across North America. Founded in 1981, Mastel supports surgical precision, instrument protection, and dependable reprocessing workflows through high-quality products and responsive customer service. Mastel Surgical maintains compliance with ISO 13485:2016 and has MDSAP certification.

About Pacific Surgical

Pacific Surgical is a Canadian-based family of healthcare companies committed to bringing progressive products and service solutions to customers globally.

Patrick Haney

Executive Vice President

Pacific Surgical

Email: phaney@pacificsurgical.ca

Website: mastel.com