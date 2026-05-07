Marius Pharmaceuticals Announces Key Leadership Expansion and Launch of Marius AI, Positioning the Company as the First AI-Native Pharmaceutical Company

Industry Veterans Join Growing Team as Marius Accelerates Its Mission to Transform Men's Health

RALEIGH, N.C., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the makers of KYZATREX® (testosterone undecanoate) CIII Capsules, today announced a significant expansion of its leadership team and advisory board, alongside the launch of Marius AI — a bold initiative that positions Marius as the first AI-native pharmaceutical company in the industry.

These additions reflect Marius’s continued investment in building a high-performance team and advancing its mission to transform the standard of care in men’s health.

Leadership Appointments

Greg Thomas — Sr. Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Accounts

Greg Thomas has joined Marius Pharmaceuticals as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Accounts. In this role, he will lead the company’s commercial marketing strategy while expanding corporate account partnerships across large private equity-backed practices, GPOs, and healthcare networks. Thomas brings more than 15 years of experience across enterprise strategy, marketing, and corporate account development, including building and scaling high-performing account functions and navigating complex healthcare ecosystems. He is known for translating market insight into modern, adaptable go-to-market strategies and will play a key role in accelerating KYZATREX’s growth and expanding patient access nationwide.

Justin Edelman — Head of Marius AI

Marius has appointed Justin Edelman to lead Marius AI, the company’s newly established artificial intelligence division. Edelman brings deep expertise in AI strategy and implementation and will be responsible for integrating intelligent systems across Marius’s operations — including sales, marketing, regulatory, operations, and business analytics. His appointment underscores the company’s commitment to building an AI-native pharmaceutical platform.

“Greg and Justin are exceptional operators who strengthen an already high-performing team,” said Shalin Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Marius Pharmaceuticals. “Greg will enhance how we connect with patients and partners, while Justin will fundamentally transform how we operate. Together, they position us for our next phase of growth.”

Advisory Board Additions

Marius also announced the appointment of a distinguished new advisor:

Dr. Bithika M. Thompson, MD

Dr. Bithika M. Thompson is a clinical endocrinologist with over a decade of experience in complex endocrine disorders and former Chair of the Department of Endocrinology at Mayo Clinic Arizona. During her tenure, she co-founded and scaled the Diabetes Technology Clinic, advancing the use of innovative technologies to improve patient outcomes. She completed her medical training at Saint Louis University School of Medicine and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Thompson is an active leader in diabetes advocacy, serving on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Southwest Chapter of Breakthrough T1D, and previously held a seven-year teaching role at the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. She currently serves as a physician and owner at MD² Scottsdale.

Introducing Marius AI

The launch of Marius AI marks a major milestone in the company’s evolution. Designed as a foundational capability rather than a standalone initiative, Marius AI integrates artificial intelligence across the entire business — from how the company identifies and engages patients to how it operates, makes decisions, and scales.

By embedding AI at its core, Marius is building a faster, more adaptive, and more intelligent organization — one designed to create durable competitive advantage and redefine how modern companies operate.

“While many organizations are exploring digital transformation, we are building it into our foundation,” said Shah. “Marius AI is central to how we grow, innovate, and deliver for patients. Our ambition goes beyond pharma — we are building an AI-native company from the ground up, and Justin is the right leader to make that vision a reality.”

About Marius Pharmaceuticals

Marius Pharmaceuticals strives to better the lives of patients by focusing on therapies designed for hypogonadism or Testosterone Deficiency. The company's vision is to holistically improve metabolic health and mitigate significant unnecessary costs to the global healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.mariuspharma.com .

About KYZATREX ® (testosterone undecanoate)

KYZATREX is a proprietary softgel oral formulation absorbed primarily via the lymphatic system (meaning it is not toxic to the liver) and indicated in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone. The safety and efficacy of KYZATREX was demonstrated in a phase 3, multi-center, open-label, six-month study in 155 hypogonadal males between 18 and 65 years of age with documented hypogonadism, as defined by a below normal serum testosterone level (≤281 ng/dL) and at least one sign or symptom of testosterone deficiency. In the efficacy population (n=139), 88 percent of hypogonadal men treated with KYZATREX achieved a mean plasma total testosterone concentration (Cavg) over 24 hours within the normal range (222-800 ng/dL) on the final pharmacokinetic (PK) visit of the study at Day 90 (primary endpoint). Based on exploratory endpoints, patients who received KYZATREX reported improvements in symptoms of low testosterone, including quality of life, energy/fatigue, erectile function, sexual intercourse, and mood. The most common side effect reported in ≥2 percent of KYZATREX patients was increased blood pressure (2.6%). The safety and efficacy of KYZATREX in males less than 18 years old have not been established.

Please see additional Important Safety Information for KYZATREX below or visit www.kyzatrex.com .

What is KYZATREX®

KYZATREX® (testosterone undecanoate) is a prescription drug that is used to treat adult men who have low or no testosterone levels due to certain medical conditions.

KYZATREX® is a controlled substance (CIII) because it contains testosterone.

It is not known if KYZATREX® is safe or effective in males younger than 18 years old. Improper use may affect bone growth in children.

It is not known if KYZATREX® is safe or effective in men with “age-related hypogonadism” (also referred to as “late-onset hypogonadism”).

KYZATREX® is not meant for use by women.

Important Safety Information for KYZATREX®

Do not take KYZATREX® if you: have breast cancer; have or might have prostate cancer; are a woman who is pregnant (KYZATREX may harm your unborn baby); or are allergic to KYZATREX® or any of its ingredients.

Before you take KYZATREX®, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: have high blood pressure or are treated for high blood pressure; have a history of diabetes; have heart problems; have high red blood cell count (hematocrit) or high hemoglobin laboratory value; have urinary problems due to an enlarged prostate; have liver or kidney problems; or have problems breathing while you sleep (sleep apnea).

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking KYZATREX® with certain other medicines can affect each other. Especially, tell your healthcare provider if you take: insulin; medicines that decrease blood clotting (blood thinners); corticosteroids; or medicines that increase blood pressure, such as some cold medicine and pain medicines.

KYZATREX® may cause other serious side effects including:

Increase in red blood cell count (hematocrit) or hemoglobin , which can increase the risk of blood clots, strokes, and heart attacks. You may need to stop KYZATREX ® if your red blood cell count increases.

, which can increase the risk of blood clots, strokes, and heart attacks. You may need to stop KYZATREX if your red blood cell count increases. If you already have an enlarged prostate, your signs and symptoms may worsen while taking KYZATREX ® . These may include: increased urination at night; trouble starting your urine stream; urinating many times during the day; urge to go to the bathroom right away; a urine accident; inability to pass urine or weak urine flow.

These may include: increased urination at night; trouble starting your urine stream; urinating many times during the day; urge to go to the bathroom right away; a urine accident; inability to pass urine or weak urine flow. Increased risk of prostate cancer .

. Blood clots in the legs or lungs . Signs and symptoms of a blood clot in your leg can include pain, swelling or redness. Signs and symptoms of a blood clot in your lungs can include difficulty breathing or chest pain.

. Signs and symptoms of a blood clot in your leg can include pain, swelling or redness. Signs and symptoms of a blood clot in your lungs can include difficulty breathing or chest pain. Abuse . Testosterone can be abused when taken at higher than prescribed doses and when used with other anabolic androgenic steroids. Abuse can cause serious heart and psychological side effects.

. Testosterone can be abused when taken at higher than prescribed doses and when used with other anabolic androgenic steroids. Abuse can cause serious heart and psychological side effects. In large doses, KYZATREX ® may lower your sperm count.

Liver problems. Symptoms of liver problems may include: nausea or vomiting; yellowing of your skin or whites of your eyes; dark urine; pain on the right side of your stomach area (abdominal pain).

Symptoms of liver problems may include: nausea or vomiting; yellowing of your skin or whites of your eyes; dark urine; pain on the right side of your stomach area (abdominal pain). Swelling of your ankles, feet, or body (edema), with or without heart failure.

Enlarged or painful breasts.

Breathing problems while you sleep (sleep apnea).





Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the serious side effects listed above.

The most common side effect of KYZATREX® is high blood pressure. Other side effects may include: headache, joint or back pain, diarrhea, increased red blood cell count, anxiety, constipation, swelling of the legs, and increased prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels.

These are not all the possible side effects of KYZATREX®. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to Marius [by visiting www.mariuspharma.com].

Keep KYZATREX and all medicines out of the reach of children.

See Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for KYZATREX®.

Media Contact:

Lilly Washburn

lilly@mariuspharma.com