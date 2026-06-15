Marea Therapeutics Presents Phase 1 Data Supporting Potential Best-in-Disease Profile of MAR002 for the Treatment of Acromegaly at ENDO 2026

MAR002 demonstrates deep and durable IGF-1 suppression up to 64% with favorable PK properties potentially enabling once every two-week dosing

Phase 2/3 study of MAR002 in acromegaly to initiate in mid-2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases, today highlighted the presentation of data from its first-in-human Phase 1 study of MAR002 at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (ENDO). MAR002 is a first-in-class allosteric monoclonal antibody targeting the growth hormone receptor (GHR).

Data from the Phase 1 study support a potential best-in-disease profile of MAR002 across safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamic effect, and dosing convenience - with deep, durable IGF-1 suppression that may enable dosing as infrequently as once every two weeks, compared to the daily subcutaneous injections required by the current standard of care.

“The Phase 1 data presented at ENDO provide compelling proof-of-mechanism for MAR002 and strengthen our confidence as we advance into a Phase 2/3 study in patients with acromegaly expected to begin in the coming weeks,” said Rebecca Juliano, Ph.D., chief development officer of Marea Therapeutics. “MAR002 demonstrated deep and durable suppression of IGF-1, a validated biomarker and regulatory endpoint in acromegaly, while exhibiting pharmacokinetic properties that may support convenient dosing as infrequently as every two weeks. By directly blocking growth hormone signaling at the receptor level, MAR002 has the potential to deliver meaningful biochemical control for a broad population of patients and establish a new standard of care in acromegaly.”

“Acromegaly remains a disorder of significant unmet need, with fewer than 35% of patients achieving optimal disease control on first-line medical therapy,” said Shlomo Melmed M.D., Distinguished Professor and Dean at Cedars-Sinai. “The depth of initial IGF-1 suppression reported with MAR002 of up to 64% is particularly notable, as it appears to exceed levels seen with previously reported therapies in acromegaly. Based on these early findings, and if proven safe, MAR002 has the potential to become a significant advancement in both efficacy and treatment convenience for patients with acromegaly.”

Presentation Highlights

The first-in-human, randomized, blinded, parallel-group, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study enrolled healthy adult male volunteers and single ascending doses of MAR002 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities.

Treatment with MAR002 resulted in robust and durable dose-dependent reductions in circulating insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) with up to 64% peak suppression.

Favorable pharmacokinetic (PK) profile support bi-weekly to monthly dosing.

About Acromegaly

Acromegaly is a rare, chronic, progressive endocrine disorder caused by prolonged exposure to excess growth hormone (GH), most commonly due to a GH-secreting pituitary adenoma, resulting in elevated insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1). It leads to the abnormal enlargement of the hands, feet, and facial features, and if left untreated, can result in severe systemic complications. GH receptor antagonists (GHRA) offer therapeutic advantages in acromegaly by directly blocking GH signaling, lowering IGF-1, and improving insulin sensitivity. However, the only approved GHRA, pegvisomant, requires daily administration, resulting in suboptimal patient adherence and reduced real-world efficacy.

About MAR002

MAR002 is a potent and selective half-life-extended, allosteric, human monoclonal growth hormone receptor antagonist (GHRA) antibody being developed for the treatment of acromegaly. The in vivo PK and PD properties of MAR002 are predictable and typical of a half-life extended human antibody, showing a long duration of action compatible with infrequent subcutaneous dose administration in humans. These characteristics support its potential to offer an effective and convenient treatment for patients with acromegaly.

About Marea Therapeutics

Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company’s lead therapy, MAR001, is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), a condition characterized by very high triglyceride levels. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. To learn more, please visit www.mareatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media:

1AB

Katie Engleman

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Investors:

Meru Advisors

Lauren Glaser

lglaser@meruadvisors.com