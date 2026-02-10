SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Maravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, February 25, 2026

February 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial and operating results after the market close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, and will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call by telephone, dial 1-800-343-4136 or 1-203-518-9843 and reference Maravai LifeSciences, Conference ID: MARAVAI. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai web site at https://investors.maravai.com.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.


Contacts

Deb Hart
Maravai LifeSciences
+ 1 858-988-5917
ir@maravai.com

Southern California Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Graphic drawing white background
Psychedelics
AbbVie CSO Touts ‘Breakthrough Type Therapy’ Psychedelic as J&J’s Spravato Keeps Growing
February 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Business meeting idea and planning with strategy as a corporate concept with a mechanical wheel bridge as diverse multiracial businesspeople joining together as a symbol for people diversity and success with 3D render elements.
Earnings
Biogen’s ‘Bridge To Growth’ Cuts Through a Stacked Phase 3 Pipeline
February 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
Earnings
BMS Beats Again Despite Eliquis and Cobenfy Disappointments
February 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Successful businessman standing in front of multiple pathways, making a decision for the right move. A symbol of great investment and positive progress in the development of business. stock illustration
Immunology and inflammation
Lilly Eyes Pipeline in a Product as GLP-1s Move Into I&I
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie