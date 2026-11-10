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MapLight Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conference

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPLT) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conference:

Event: 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London, UK)
Date: Wednesday, November 18th
Format: Presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings

Where available, access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be posted under the “Events & Presentations” page on the Investor section of the company’s website at https://ir.maplightrx.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About MapLight Therapeutics

MapLight Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system disorders. The Company was founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. The Company’s discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation. For more information, please visit www.maplightrx.com.

For investor inquiries: investors@maplightrx.com

For media inquiries: media@maplightrx.com


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