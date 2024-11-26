Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Size to Hit USD 9.52 Bn by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global manufacturing execution system in life sciences market size was exhibited at USD 3.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 9.52 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Key Takeaways:

• The software segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2034.

• The on-premise deployment segment held the largest market share in 2024.

• Based on end-users, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest revenue share of 49.0% in 2024.

• The North America manufacturing execution system in life sciences market dominated the market and held the largest market share of 31.0% in 2024.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for real-time data and analytics and increasing regulatory compliance. The pharmaceutical industry is rapidly adopting digitization, accelerating the demand for manufacturing execution systems and Pharma 4.0 is a major opportunity driving the growth of the manufacturing execution system in the life sciences market. Pharma 4.0 enhances information management, compliance, productivity, and connectivity to meet challenges effectively.

The manufacturing execution system in life sciences market deals with software systems that document and track the manufacturing lifecycle in various industries. It keeps track of all the relevant information with records of data from employees, machine tools and robots, and real-time data analysis. In addition, the growing importance of regulatory compliance, the increasing use of industrial automation, and the increasing need for connected supply chains and mass production in pharmaceutical plants are expected to enhance market growth.

Personalized medicine, which tailors’ treatments to individual patients based on genetic information, is one of the fastest-growing sectors within life sciences. MES can support the custom production of drugs and therapies by managing small batches and unique production runs.

Outsourcing and Emerging Key Players: Largest Potential for the Market

As life sciences companies expand into emerging markets, the demand for high-quality, cost-effective manufacturing solutions grows. MES systems can support this expansion by enabling the seamless management of production across diverse regions, languages, and regulatory environments.

The growing trend of outsourcing production to Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) presents an opportunity for MES providers. MES systems enable seamless integration between in-house and third-party production facilities, improving communication, quality control, and regulatory compliance across multiple sites.

Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Trends

• The increasing complexity of biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing, along with the demand for precise data management contributed to propel the market growth.

• The manufacturing execution systems offer a centralized platform for quality assurance, process optimization, and data integration, thereby enhancing overall productivity.

• The increasing demand for innovative therapies and personalized medicine is driving MES adoption and increased production intricacies to manage manufacturing complexities in the life sciences industry.

• The manufacturing execution system is set to play an important role in facilitating compliant, agile, and efficient manufacturing operations, as the industry evolves and undergoes a digital transformation, driving the market growth.

MES In Life Sciences Market Implementation Case Studies

• Repligen Corporation: Repligen, a life sciences company, implemented Emerson's Syncade Smart Operation Management Suite to enhance document control and revisions. This system significantly reduced production record issuance time from 4 hours to just one to two hours and decreased quality assurance time from approximately 16 hours to 4 to 6 hours per week. Syncade automated the review and approval process for controlled documents, ensuring adherence to schedule and garnering appreciation from Repligen's FDA-regulated customers

• Tech Group: E Tech Group installed a $1.8 million process control system at Massachusetts Biologic Laboratories. The system, based on PLC and SCADA, utilizes Allen-Bradley ControlLogix 5550 processors with I/O, solenoid blocks, and scale indicators. PCS communicates 400 data points over Ethernet to various vendor-supplied equipment systems and includes a fault-tolerant SCADA/Historian server, a fault-tolerant manufacturing execution system (MES) server, and 11 portable client workstations

The PCS incorporates a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) that assists with material tracking, equipment management, barcode recognition and creation, and electronic work instructions (EWI) to execute process steps at the MBL facility. Operators use barcode scanners to validate and log raw materials, semi-finished goods, finished goods, and equipment produced or utilized in the MBL facility

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the MES within the life sciences market. The necessity for quick adjustment to remote work, social distancing measures, and strict hygiene protocols presented operational hurdles for MES implementation and maintenance. However, the pandemic accelerated the uptake of digital technologies in manufacturing, resulting in increased interest in MES solutions providing real-time visibility, agility, and automation.

Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 3.52 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 9.52 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2034 Actual Data 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Solution type, deployment type, end-user, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Spain; Switzerland; Sweden; Italy; Denmark; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazi; Mexico; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait; South Africa Key companies profiled ABB; Körber AG; MasterControl Solutions, Inc.; AVEVA Group Ltd.; Cognizant; Rockwell, Automation; Nagarro; Siemens AG; Emerson Electric Co. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

By Solution Type Insights

The software segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2034. The segment growth is attributed to the growing emphasis on regulatory compliance, traceability, and data integrity in the life science sector. These systems offer a comprehensive framework for documentation and real-time monitoring. In addition, increasing demand for end-to-end visibility across the entire manufacturing life cycle, from production and distribution to research and development, inspires life sciences companies to invest in manufacturing execution system solutions that provide analytics capabilities and seamless data integration.

The services segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by the growing emphasis on data cybersecurity and security, with the increasing digitization of manufacturing processes. The manufacturing execution system service providers offer expertise in ensuring compliance with industry standards, protecting sensitive data, and implementing robust security measures. These factors are anticipated to enhance the segment growth.

By Deployment Types

The on-premise deployment segment held the largest market share in 2024. The segment offers greater control over data privacy and security, meeting concerns associated with intellectual property and sensitive information. Furthermore, during the manufacturing process, life science companies often deal with large volumes of complex data generated such as critical parameters for batch tracking and quality control. On-premise manufacturing execution system solutions supply the necessary storage capacity and computing power to manage such data-intensive processes efficiently.

The cloud/web-based deployment segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the rising need for seamless integration with laboratory information management systems (LIMS), existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, and other legacy applications.

By End-user Insights

Based on end-users, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest revenue share of 49.0% in 2024, based on end-users. The pharmaceutical industry is complex and highly competitive. Companies must prioritize quality and compliance, reduce lead times, minimize errors, enhance processes, and scale operations, to maintain a competitive edge. The manufacturing execution system solutions allow companies to manage production lines with precision and ensure competitiveness. By effectively managing the complex processes involved in producing personalized medicines and biologics, biotechnology companies also benefit from manufacturing execution systems.

The medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2034. To maintain market competitiveness, medical device production creates distinct challenges that companies must navigate. Achieving this requires a delicate balance between regulatory compliance and cost reduction, along with continuous production of high-quality products. The manufacturing execution system solutions play an important role in enforcing control, automating processes, and ensuring quality over the five Ms of manufacturing such as material, method, machine, measure, and man.

By Regional Insights

Canada and U.S. to Stay Major Shareholders for North America

The North America manufacturing execution system in life sciences market dominated the market and held the largest market share of 31.0% in 2024. The region comprises major countries such as Canada and the U.S. These countries are highly technologically advanced and boost the digitization of manufacturing procedures in the pharmaceutical market. Major players such as Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Co.; POMS Corporation; Atachi Systems; and Apprentice FS, Inc. Play an important role in simplifying healthcare manufacturing procedures, further driving the market growth in North America.

U.S. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Trends

The manufacturing execution in life sciences market in the U.S. is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The market growth in the U.S. is attributed to the extensive adoption of software solutions and the increasing presence of major players in life science manufacturing. In addition, the rising adoption of integrated laboratory automation services creates notable growth opportunities for manufacturing execution system providers.

• For instance, in February 2024, to expand its services in the U.S., Automata announced its intention.

Europe MES in Life Sciences Market Trends

Europe is the second-largest regional market witnessing increased adoption of advanced digital technologies and strategic partnerships facilitating MES implementation. Siemens' collaboration with BioNTech SE in June 2021 in converting a facility into a COVID-19 vaccine production site exemplifies this trend, accelerating project timelines significantly. Similarly, in December 2018, Körber AG's partnership with SPC Consultants aims to expand MES services in France, Belgium, and Switzerland, contributing to market growth.

MES in life sciences market in the UK benefits from increased healthcare spending and the integration of advanced technology solutions, such as cloud technologies and automated production processes.

Asia Pacific MES in Life Sciences Market Trends

Asia Pacific shows promising growth prospects, driven by the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies and presence of key market players. Asian pharma manufacturers face challenges in maintaining product quality and compliance with legal requirements, leading to increased adoption of MES solutions to digitize production processes and enhance efficiency.

China MES in life sciences market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2034. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for quality drugs and the need to increase pharmaceutical production in the country owing to the growing population.

MES in life sciences market in India is primarily driven by various factors, such as the rising adoption of AI and cloud technologies in healthcare for improved patient outcomes. In addition, advancements in healthcare infrastructure and digitalization efforts to support the integration of software technologies to assist the production process is anticipated to impel market growth.

Rising Demand for Drugs: Asian Countries to Boost Rapidly

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing presence of major market players and the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical manufacturers in the region face challenges in maintaining product compliance and quality with legal requirements, owing to increased adoption of manufacturing execution system solutions to enhance efficiency and digitize production processes.

In addition, China and India are the major and fastest-growing countries in the region. The market growth in China is driven by the need to increase pharmaceutical production in the country and the increasing demand for quality drugs. Furthermore, advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare for improved patient outcomes are expected to drive the growth of the manufacturing execution system in life sciences market in India.

Some of the prominent players in the manufacturing execution system in life sciences market include:

• Körber AG

• ABB

• MasterControl Solutions, Inc.

• AVEVA Group Limited

• Cognizant

• Rockwell Automation

• nagarro

• Siemens AG

• Emerson Electric Co.

• iBase-t

Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Recent Developments

• In January 2024, CGI Inc. joined forces with Körber AG to offer a comprehensive solution for enhancing the production processes of pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. By integrating CGI’s end-to-end Solution Types with Körber’s Werum PAS-X MES Suite, the partnership aims to facilitate improved accuracy, efficiency, and safety in the development of pharmaceutical products. Moreover, clients can leverage real-time data to make informative decisions and enhance their overall operations





• In February 2024, AVEVA Group Limited, a prominent industrial software company, launched the new AVEVA Manufacturing Execution System. This new release aims to simplify the deployment of multi-site MES solutions and reduce their associated costs and complexities. With its latest version, AVEVA MES enables faster and more efficient implementation of best practices, which can lead to improved operational efficiency and sustainability





• In September 2021, Honeywell International Inc. acquired Performix Inc., a private company that provides manufacturing execution system software for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. This acquisition is part of Honeywell's strategy to become the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for life sciences companies. The aim is to help clients achieve faster compliance, improved reliability, and better production throughput at the highest levels of quality

Segments Covered in the Report

By Solution Type Outlook

• Software

• Services

By Deployment Outlook

• On-Premise

• Cloud/Web-based

• Hybrid

By End-user Outlook

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Medical Device Companies

• Others (CDMOs, CROs, etc.)

By Regional Outlook

North America

• U.S

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Denmark

• Norway

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Thailand

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• South Africa

• Kuwait

