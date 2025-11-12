SUBSCRIBE
MannKind to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

November 11, 2025 | 
DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) announced today that Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Prentiss, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present and share updates during the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 19, at 6:30 am ET/11:30 am GMT.

The link to the live audio webcast of the session is available on MannKind Corporation’s website at: https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. Recorded versions will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.


CONTACT: For MannKind:
Investor Relations
Ana Kapor
Email: ir@mnkd.com

Media Relations
Christie Iacangelo
Email: media@mnkd.com

