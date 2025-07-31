SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MannKind Corporation to Hold 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on August 6, 2025

July 31, 2025 | 
DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), announced today that its second quarter 2025 financial results will be released before market open on August 6, 2025.

MannKind will host a webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. The webcast will be accessible via a link on MannKind’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available in the same location within 24 hours following the call and be accessible for approximately 90 days.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation, depending on the target indication.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.

CONTACT: For MannKind:        
Investor Relations
Ana Kapor
(818) 661-5000
Email: ir@mnkd.com

Media Relations
Christie Iacangelo
(818) 292-3500        
Email: media@mnkd.com

