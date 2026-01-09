Mammoth Biosciences to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Presentation to take place at 7.30 am PT on Thursday, January 15, 2026

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRISPR--Mammoth Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing its proprietary next-generation in vivo CRISPR gene editing platform to create potential one-time curative therapies, today announced its participation in the upcoming 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Trevor Martin, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO, will provide a corporate overview with key business updates related to Mammoth Biosciences' pipeline and platform on Thursday, January 15 at 7.30 am PT in San Francisco.

About Mammoth Biosciences

Mammoth Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary ultracompact CRISPR systems to develop potential long-term curative therapies for patients with life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Founded by CRISPR pioneer and Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna and Trevor Martin, Janice Chen, and Lucas Harrington, the company’s ultracompact systems are designed to be more specific and packageable to enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues utilizing both nuclease applications and new editing modalities beyond double stranded breaks, including base editing, reverse transcriptase editing, and epigenetic editing. The company is building out its wholly owned pipeline of potential in vivo gene editing therapeutics and capabilities and has partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to broaden the reach of its innovative and proprietary technology platform. Mammoth Biosciences’ deep science and industry experience, along with a robust and differentiated intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to further its mission to transform the lives of patients and deliver on the promise of CRISPR technologies.

For more information, please visit www.mammoth.bio or follow Mammoth on LinkedIn or X.

Media Contact:

Mohana Ray

Email: Mammoth.PR@hdmz.com

Phone: 312-506-5210