SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

August 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025 at 10:30 A.M. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Madrigal
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by the FDA for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (consistent with stage F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com


Pennsylvania Events
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst