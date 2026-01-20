SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Machina Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for MFUSE External Bleeding Control Device

January 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Machina Medical, Corp. today announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MFUSE, a sterile, single-use medical device indicated for the temporary external control of moderate to severe bleeding.

MFUSE is designed to support clinicians in managing external bleeding by forming a flexible hydrogel barrier when applied to the wound site. The device is intended to provide temporary stabilization of bleeding to allow time for definitive medical intervention.

“FDA clearance of MFUSE represents an important milestone for Machina Medical and reflects years of focused development and regulatory rigor,” said Bill Southwick, Chief Executive Officer of Machina Medical. “MFUSE was designed to address real challenges care teams face when managing external bleeding, particularly in high-acuity situations where time, simplicity, and control are critical.”

When applied, MFUSE forms a flexible hydrogel barrier that adheres to tissue and creates a mechanical barrier to bleeding. As indicated, MFUSE can be removed using normal saline or sodium bicarbonate solution.

“With MFUSE now FDA-cleared, we are preparing for a phased commercial introduction in the United States, with initial availability focused on hospital and emergency care settings,” said David Wittwer, Executive Vice President of Operations at Machina Medical.

MFUSE is indicated for temporary external use for controlling moderate to severe bleeding.

About Machina Medical
Machina Medical, Corp. is a U.S.-based medical device company focused on developing solutions for bleeding control and wound management. Founded by clinicians and operators with experience in high-acuity care environments, the company applies novel materials and thoughtful design approaches to address gaps in external bleeding management.

For more information, visit www.machinamedical.com.

Media Contact:
Name: Tiffini Wittwer, MPH
Email: tiffini@machinamedical.com
Phone: +1 707 799 6732


Georgia Regulatory FDA Pipeline Medical device
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo taken in Ting Kok, Hong Kong
Manufacturing
CDMOs Pin Hopes for Accelerating Uptake at New US Sites on FDA’s PreCheck Program
January 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LOTTE BIOLOGICS
LOTTE Biologics Tightens Global Quality as Syracuse ADC Hub Ramps for 2026
January 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
January 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug pricing
Trump Takes Drug Pricing Fight To Insurers With ‘The Great Healthcare Plan’
January 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong