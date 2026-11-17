Revenues of EUR 0.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 and EUR 1.6 million year-to-date, derived from the Early Access Program

As of September 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were EUR 10.1 million, not including the EUR 3.7 million 2025 Research Tax Credit, received by the Company in October 2026

Cash runway estimated through the end of December 2026, based on the Company’s current operating plan and financial obligations

The Company continues to actively explore financing opportunities from investors and strategic partnerships

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MAAT--Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, today reported its cash position and revenues as of September 30, 2026.

Cash position1

As of September 30, 2026, total cash and cash equivalents were EUR 10.1 million (as compared to EUR 24.9 million as of December 31, 2025).

Taking into account the EUR 3.7 million 2025 Research Tax Credit received in October 2026, the Company estimates that its existing cash resources will fund operations through the end of December 2026, based on its current operating plan and financial obligations.

Revenues in Q3 20261

MaaT Pharma reported revenues of EUR 0.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, and revenues of EUR 1.6 million for the first nine months of 2026.

Since January 2026 and following the transition of the EAP program to Clinigen, MaaT Pharma has been selling the product to Clinigen, which then supplies hospitals in Europe. As a result, revenues generated by the Company are now based on the financial terms of the licensing agreement. Consequently, the net revenue reported by MaaT Pharma for the first nine months of 2026, based on transfer price and royalties, was EUR 1.6 million, and would have been EUR 3.3 million pre-transition, broadly stable compared with EUR 3.4 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Upcoming conferences*

November 16-18, 2026: ESMO AI Conference in Berlin, Germany

November 18-20, 2026: SFGM-TC Annual Congress, Marseille, France

November 25-26, 2026: The AI - Microbiome Bootcamp by EMIH, Aix-en-Provence, France

December 12-15, 2026: ASH 68th Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

*Indicative calendar that may be subject to change.

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About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma is a leading, late-stage clinical company focused on developing innovative gut microbiome-driven therapies to modulate the immune system and enhance cancer patient survival. Supported by a talented team committed to making a difference for patients worldwide, the Company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lyon, France. As a pioneer, MaaT Pharma is leading the way in bringing the first microbiome-driven immunomodulator in oncology. Using its proprietary pooling and co-cultivation technologies, MaaT Pharma develops high diversity, standardized drug candidates, aiming at extending life of cancer patients. MaaT Pharma has been listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim”, “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1 unaudited financial results

MaaT Pharma – Investor Relations

Eric Soyer

Chief Financial Officer

+33 4 28 29 14 00

invest@maat-pharma.com

MaaT Pharma – Media Relations

Pauline Richaud

Head of Communication

+33 6 14 06 45 92

media@maat-pharma.com