Luxna Biotech and BioSpring Extend Strategic XNA Partnership to Include GuNA™ Amidites in BioSpring’s Oligonucleotide Manufacturing Services

Osaka, Japan and Frankfurt am Main, Germany, [Month Day], 2026. Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. (“Luxna”), a biotechnology company developing oligonucleotide therapeutics based on its proprietary Xeno Nucleic Acid (XNA) technology, and BioSpring GmbH (“BioSpring”), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in therapeutic oligonucleotides, today announced the extension of their strategic partnership. Under the extended agreement, Luxna enables the manufacture of custom oligonucleotides incorporating its GuNA™ amidites through BioSpring’s manufacturing capabilities, adding GuNA™ to the previously included AmNA™, scpBNA™, and 5′-CP™ chemistries.

The extension further expands the availability of Luxna’s proprietary XNA chemistry to support biotech and pharmaceutical companies developing next-generation oligonucleotides. GuNA™ is part of Luxna’s XNA technology platform and is designed to provide beneficial properties for antisense oligonucleotide design, including enhanced nuclease resistance, improved base-specific hybridization, application of a positive charge to the oligonucleotide chain, reduced immunotoxicity and neurotoxicity. By incorporating GuNA™ into BioSpring’s XNA-modified oligonucleotide manufacturing services, the two companies are expanding access to a broader range of XNA chemistries for biotech and pharmaceutical clients. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enabling innovation in oligonucleotide design while providing clients with a reliable manufacturing partner for modified oligonucleotides. “This extension is an important next step in our collaboration with Luxna,” said Dr. Hüseyin Aygün, CSO of BioSpring. “With GuNA™ now included, we can support customers with an even broader set of advanced XNA chemistries for the design and manufacture of modified oligonucleotides. This strengthens BioSpring’s role as a partner for innovative oligonucleotide programs.” “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with BioSpring to include GuNA™,” commented Hideaki Sato, President & CEO of Luxna Biotech. “GuNA™ is an important part of our XNA technology platform, and its combination with 5′‑CP™ can further contribute to improved efficacy and safety in therapies targeting central nervous system diseases. This agreement expands access for biotech and pharmaceutical companies to explore its potential through BioSpring’s trusted oligonucleotide manufacturing services.” For project inquiries regarding oligonucleotides manufactured using Luxna’s XNA amidites, please contact BioSpring at www.biospring.net/contact. About Luxna XNAs Technology Luxna XNAs Technology refers to a group of innovative nucleic acid chemistries, including AmNA™, scpBNA™, GuNA™, and 5′-CP™, originally developed in Professor Obika’s laboratory at the Osaka University Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (Department of Bioorganic Chemistry). These technologies enable the development of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) with high activity and favorable safety profiles, leveraging their strong binding affinity to mRNA and reduced immune activation. About Luxna Biotech Luxna Biotech is a biotechnology company founded in 2017, dedicated to developing safer and more effective oligonucleotide therapies (OTs) using its proprietary drug discovery platform, LuxiAP™, based on modified nucleic acids developed in Professor Obika’s laboratory at the Osaka University Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Luxna aims to deliver innovative therapies to patients with difficult-to-treat diseases. The company actively collaborates with pharmaceutical partners while advancing its own internal pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutics. About BioSpring BioSpring is a globally leading contract manufacturer of oligonucleotides, with a strong focus on therapeutic oligonucleotides. Founded in 1997, the company partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide throughout the entire drug development lifecycle, from early research to commercial manufacturing. The company has been GMP-inspected since 2007 and FDA-inspected since 2016, underscoring its long-standing commitment to quality. BioSpring is currently expanding its production capacities with a new large-scale facility in Offenbach am Main, designed to meet growing global demand for advanced oligonucleotide therapeutics. Contact: Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd.

E-mail: info@luxnabiotech.co.jp

Website: https://luxnabiotech.co.jp/ BioSpring GmbH

www.biospring.net/contact