Lupin Completes Acquisition of VISUfarma

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and ROME and ZUG, Switzerland, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) announced the completion of its acquisition of VISUfarma B.V. (VISUfarma), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on ophthalmology, from GHO Capital Partners LLP (GHO). The acquisition represents a significant milestone in Lupin's strategy to expand its specialty care portfolio and strengthen its presence in Europe.

The integration of VISUfarma has significantly expanded Lupin's ophthalmology portfolio to over 60 branded products spanning dry eye, glaucoma, eyelid hygiene, blepharitis, retinal health, and specialty nutraceuticals. VISUfarma's strong commercial footprint across key European markets, including Italy, the UK, Spain, Germany, and France, is strengthened by a highly experienced team with deep ophthalmology expertise, trusted relationships, and strong local market insight.

VISUfarma enhances Lupin's ability to address the growing global demand for innovative eye care solutions, driven by an ageing population and the growing burden of diabetes-related eye complications.

Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin, said, "The VISUfarma acquisition marks a very exciting milestone for Lupin, adding a differentiated portfolio of more than 60 innovative eye health products supported by an established commercial infrastructure. Beyond being immediately accretive, this strategic acquisition will also expand our presence across Europe and accelerate the build‑out of our specialty franchise."

Paolo Cioccetti, CEO Italy, VISUfarma, added, "We are thrilled to embark on this next chapter with Lupin. Their global expertise, vision, and commitment to ophthalmology make them the ideal partner to take VISUfarma to the next level. Together, we are confident that we can make a significant impact in advancing eye care across Europe and beyond."

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

About VISUfarma

Founded in 2016 through the combination of the Italian company Visufarma SpA and the European commercial activities of the Nicox SA, VISUfarma is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on ophthalmology. It generated €53m in revenue in 2025 across Italy, the UK, Spain, Germany, France and certain international markets. VISUfarma was acquired by GHO Capital in 2016.

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SOURCE Lupin Limited