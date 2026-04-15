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Press Releases

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics to Present New Data on DRG5‑BD11 Showing Broad Activity Against Multiple Bacterial Classes at ESCMID 2026

April 15, 2026 | 
3 min read

DRG5‑BD11 is a human monoclonal antibody designed to target peptidoglycan and HSP16.3, two conserved bacterial antigens

Data highlight potential new approach for treating antimicrobial resistance and sepsis

BETHESDA, Md. & GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics (LHNVD), an IND enabling-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will present new preclinical data demonstrating that DRG5‑BD11, a novel human bispecific IgM monoclonal antibody, exhibits broad antibacterial activity against gram‑positive bacteria, gram‑negative bacteria, and mycobacteria, underscoring its potential as a new strategy to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and sepsis during a poster session at the Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) 2026. ESCMID 2026 is taking place in Munich, Germany from April 17-21, 2026.



For sepsis and treatment-resistant bacterial strains, IgM antibodies can activate complement pathways and promote rapid immune clearance of pathogens, unlike traditional antibiotics. That's why DRG5‑BD11 is a human monoclonal antibody designed to target two conserved bacterial antigens—peptidoglycan (PGN), found across bacterial species, and HSP16.3, a heat shock protein associated with Mycobacterium tuberculosis—enabling broad pathogen recognition that may complement or extend beyond traditional antibiotics. The study data showed that DRG5‑BD11 had strong low‑nanogram binding to PGN from Staphylococcus aureus (staph infection) and Escherichia coli (E.coli), and to HSP16.3 from M. tuberculosis. It also recognized live gram‑positive, gram‑negative, and mycobacterial strains. These combined activities demonstrate meaningful opsonophagocytic killing, including 82% against E. coli and 74% against Mycobacterium smegmatis.

“Antimicrobial resistance has become a critical barrier to effective sepsis management,” said Nimisha Rikhi, PhD, Senior Research Scientist at Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics. “These data suggest that bispecific human IgM antibodies may provide a powerful immune‑mediated approach for clearing diverse bacterial infections.”

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics is developing DRG5‑BD11 as part of a broader effort to advance immunotherapy‑based solutions for infectious diseases and drug‑resistant pathogens.

Additional in vivo studies are ongoing to evaluate bacterial clearance from the bloodstream and protective efficacy in animal models.

Poster Presentation Details

Poster Title: Human bispecific IgM monoclonal antibody targeting Gram-positive, Gram-negative bacteria and mycobacteria may provide strategies against antimicrobial resistance and sepsis

Presenter: Nimisha Rikhi, Research Scientist at Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics

Session type: Poster Session

Session title: PS039 - 05a. Drug discovery and new compounds mechanisms of action & spectrum, preclinical data & basic pharmacology (incl drug design, investigational and non-traditional therapeutics)

Session date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Session time and location: 12:00 in Poster area

For more information about Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics visit www.LHNVD.com.

About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics
Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics (LHNVD), headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a IND-enabling stage biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and diagnostics targeting pathogens. The company focuses on innovative approaches to addressing major public health challenges including antimicrobial resistance, sepsis, and inflammatory disease.


Contacts

Business Development Contact
Jeff Fischer
President
Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics
jeff@lhnvd.com
301.233.1551

Media Contact
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Healthcare
Alexis.feinberg@icrhealthcare.com
203.939.2225

Maryland Events Data Vaccines Diagnostics Pipeline Preclinical
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