BMS makes a Beeline, bringing 5 assets to biotech’s $300M precision immunology debut

In July 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb announced that it was spinning out a startup with help from leading life sciences investment firm Bain Capital. BMS would fill its initial pipeline with five assets while Bain would help build buzz with $300 million in opening funds.

The spinout has stayed in stealth since then but took off Wednesday with the name Beeline Medicines and a mission to advance precision therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, according to a company release. At its head is Saqib Islam, an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience, including as the CEO of SpringWorks Therapeutics, a Pfizer spinoff that was acquired by Merck KGaA for $3.4 billion last year.

Leading Beeline’s pipeline is afimetoran, a small-molecule blocker of the TLR7 and TLR8 proteins, which help regulate the immune response. Phase 1b proof-of-concept data in cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) pointed to a pharmacodynamic profile supportive of a rapid and durable response to the drug, according to a June 2025 paper.

The asset is in Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), for which the FDA in May 2025 granted it fast track designation, Beeline said. The mid-stage trial is expected to wrap up later this year, after which Beeline plans to advance afimetoran into pivotal studies.

Also part of Beeline’s pipeline is BMS-986326, an investigational fusion protein in Phase 1b development for atopic dermatitis, CLE and SLE. The asset, which combines IL-2 and CD25, is “designed to address limitations of prior IL-2-directed therapies” by being more selective for regulatory T cells, according to Beeline.

The startup will also work on lomedeucitinib, an oral, small-molecule TYK2 inhibitor proposed to treat plaque psoriasis and an undisclosed “rare immunological disease,” Beeline said. BMS also gave the biotech two other preclinical biologics that are ready to enter the clinic, though the companies have not revealed what specific diseases these assets will address.

While Beeline is focused on pushing afimetoran into pivotal development, the biotech still expects “several additional clinical trials to start across our pipeline over the next 12 months,” Islam said in a prepared statement.

With its debut, Beeline will play in the competitive autoimmune arena, alongside some of the industry’s heaviest hitters. One of those is Biogen, which last month scored a key mid-stage victory for its investigational antibody litifilimab in CLE, touting significant reduction in disease activity as compared with placebo.

The Phase 2/3 win “should underscore the promise of [Biogen’s] I&I pipeline,” analysts at RBC Capital Markets told investors at the time.

A few days earlier, Gilead put more than $2 billion on the line to acquire Ouro Medicines and its T cell engager OM336, which is in early-stage development for a variety of autoimmune indications, including cytopenias and seropositive diseases. The pharma’s development plans for OM336 remain under wraps.