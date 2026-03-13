SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Longeveron to Report 2025 Full-Year Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 17, 2026

March 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapy for life-threatening, rare pediatric and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will report 2025 full year financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Conference Call Number:1.877.407.0789
Conference ID:13758462
  
Call meTM Feature:Click Here
Webcast:Click Here
  

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is laromestrocel (LOMECEL-B®), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Laromestrocel has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing four pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Pediatric Dilated Cardiomyopathy (PDCM) and Aging-related Frailty. Laromestrocel development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedInX, and Instagram.

Investor and Media Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com


Florida Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Halftone hands reaching for money. Mixed media catch falling coins and cash bills collage, financial success, free wealth and easy money concept vector illustration
Earnings
Keytruda Hangs On to Best Seller Crown as GLP-1s Gain Ground
March 4, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman facing gap obstacle to achieve his goal. Obstacle and overcome concept vector illustration
Earnings
After Sarepta’s Annus Horribilis, Elevidys Sales Expected To Continue Downward Spiral
February 26, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
New Opportunity, Businessman Walks Up Stairs Finds Exit Big Door
C-suite
Sarepta CEO Doug Ingram To Step Down as Muscular Dystrophy Mission Hits Home
February 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong