Lilly to participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will attend the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan. 13-16, 2025. David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 5:15 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” section of Lilly’s Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 30 days.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We’ve been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world’s most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer’s disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we’re motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visitand, or follow us on, and. F-LLY

Refer to: Carrie Munk; munk_carrie@lilly.com; 317-416-2393 (Media) Michael Czapar; czapar_michael_c@lilly.com; 317-617-0983 (Investors)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302343425.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company