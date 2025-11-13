Lifeloc Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.257 million in the third quarter of 2025, resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(263) thousand, or $(0.10) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.087 million and quarterly net loss of $(158) thousand, or $(0.06) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024. Revenue for the quarter increased 8% versus the third quarter last year. Nine-month 2025 net revenues of $6.754 million and a net loss of $(950) thousand, or $(0.35) per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $6.628 million and a net loss of $(740) thousand, or $(0.30) per diluted share, for the same nine months of 2024. Total gross margin in the third quarter decreased to 40.2% versus 43.7% for the same quarter last year. For the first nine months of 2025 gross margin was 40.6% versus 41.4% for the same period last year.

The margin decline for 2025 was a result of general cost inflation and tariffs which the company is working to address through pricing. The losses for the quarter and year to date were caused primarily by the high research and development costs with the push to commercialize our SpinDetect™ centrifugal drug analyzer.

We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up continues to be strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that have driven market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. Certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors, our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal® automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and contributes to market share gains by the workplace Phoenix® 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.

We see our greatest opportunity at the intersection of a growing global demand for rapid drug-of-abuse detection and Lifeloc's established expertise in creating rugged, intuitive testing equipment. Our current R&D focus is on advancing our SpinDetect™ centrifugal drug-analyzer platform-also known as our "lab-on-a-disk" technology-to deliver a family of portable devices capable of providing rapid, quantitative results for multiple drug classes.

In laboratory testing, the SpinDx system has successfully detected delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine, methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines. These results have been validated against gold-standard liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LCMS) testing of human samples, confirming real-world performance at detection limits of approximately 10 ng/ml. Our current development efforts are aimed at improving assay robustness and optimizing disk design so that the entire analysis can be completed within a single disposable cartridge.

We are initiating beta testing of the SpinDetect™ oral-fluid analyzer focused on delta-9-THC detection using a prototype reader, with final component optimization underway under a signed beta-testing agreement. The initial commercial product is expected to measure delta-9-THC-the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis-followed by a multi-drug panel release. We anticipate a commercial launch in 2026, with subsequent expansion into additional drug panels and sample types, including blood and breath. Development of a combined LX9 breathalyzer + THC SpinDx unit will follow as a next-generation roadside marijuana breath testing system. Continued progress toward these milestones will depend on securing additional financing.

"Prototype SpinDetect™ analyzers are now traveling to trade shows for customer demonstrations," said Dr. Wayne Willkomm, Lifeloc's President and CEO. "We are encouraged by early engagement and interest as we move closer to market introduction. Rapid oral-fluid drug testing represents our most immediate and scalable growth opportunity, and we believe SpinDetect™ can meet this need effectively. Beyond oral-fluid applications, this platform offers a powerful foundation for testing other sample types and analytes."

As SpinDetect™ advances toward commercialization, we are also exploring broader applications of our microfluidic technology. The same "lab-on-a-disk" system used to detect drugs of abuse can be adapted to identify other biological or chemical targets-such as food or water contaminants, neonatal or veterinary drug residues, or environmental toxins. This versatility positions Lifeloc to extend the platform into adjacent markets in public health, food safety, and environmental testing. While additional research, licensing, and regulatory clearances will be required, the scalability and analytical precision of the SpinDetect™ platform provide a solid foundation for sustained growth across multiple high-impact sectors.

In addition to our product development initiatives, we are advancing our strategic growth plan. On October 15, 2025, we filed a Form S-4/A registration statement with the SEC in connection with our proposed acquisition of Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (ELST). This transaction brings together two companies with complementary customer bases, particularly within our international distribution channels.

Upon completion of SEC review and shareholder approval, the combination is expected to strengthen our market reach, add new products to our portfolio, and create cross-selling opportunities for our global partners. While the acquisition is modest in scale, it represents a deliberate step in building a broader, more integrated platform to support long-term growth and innovation across our target markets.

Lifeloc Technologies shares began trading on the OTCID July 1, 2025 in alignment with the evolving structure of the OTC Markets. OTCID replaced the OTC Pink Current Market for fully reporting companies. The new OTCID standards may create greater market confidence than the OTC Pink and allow a more transparent and liquid marketplace for our shareholders.

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, performance, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, economic conditions, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Phoenix® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDetect™ is a trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

ASSETS September 30,

2025

(Unaudited) December 31,

2024 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 685,097 $ 1,243,746 Accounts receivable, net 864,456 732,541 Inventories, net 2,862,158 2,996,397 Federal and state income taxes receivable 55,831 80,560 Prepaid expenses and other 142,628 40,045 Total current assets 4,610,170 5,093,289 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Land 317,932 317,932 Building 1,928,795 1,928,795 Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software 569,448 569,448 Production equipment, software and space modifications 1,366,539 1,349,839 Training courses 432,375 432,375 Office equipment, software and space modifications 254,333 254,333 Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications 231,818 226,356 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications 805,012 787,664 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service 438,653 128,007 Less accumulated depreciation (3,932,832 ) (3,613,452 ) Total property and equipment, net 2,412,073 2,381,297 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net 73,008 78,723 Deposits and other 46,820 12,261 Deferred income taxes 1,159,199 1,159,199 Total other assets 1,279,027 1,250,183 Total assets $ 8,301,270 $ 8,724,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 384,969 $ 251,627 Term loan payable, current portion 54,431 53,195 Subordinated debentures payable, current portion 19,084 - Customer and tenant deposits 17,929 43,814 Accrued expenses 328,734 293,981 Deferred revenue, current portion 56,214 54,458 Product warranty reserve 46,500 46,500 Total current liabilities 907,861 743,575 TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 1,072,297 1,119,152 SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 690,116 630,000 DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion 6,583 6,165 Total liabilities 2,676,857 2,498,892 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616 shares outstanding (2,664,116 outstanding at December 31, 2024) 5,934,314 5,586,014 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (309,901 ) 639,863 Total stockholders' equity 5,624,413 6,225,877 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,301,270 $ 8,724,769

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of (Loss) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, REVENUES: 2025 2024 Product sales $ 2,241,331 $ 2,075,994 Royalties 16,117 3,016 Rental income - 8,316 Total 2,257,448 2,087,326 COST OF SALES 1,350,755 1,175,374 GROSS PROFIT 906,693 911,952 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research, development, and sustaining engineering 458,747 521,107 Sales and marketing 341,567 329,716 General and administrative 340,705 269,450 Total 1,141,019 1,120,273 OPERATING (LOSS) (234,326 ) (208,321 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 7,840 9,525 Interest expense (36,953 ) (10,019 ) Total (29,113 ) (494 ) NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (263,439 ) (208,815 ) BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES - 50,488 NET (LOSS) $ (263,439 ) $ (158,327 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,752,616 2,611,616 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,752,616 2,611,616

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of (Loss) (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, REVENUES: 2025 2024 Product sales $ 6,695,638 $ 6,580,861 Royalties 41,588 22,776 Rental income 16,632 24,462 Total 6,753,858 6,628,099 COST OF SALES 4,014,000 3,887,244 GROSS PROFIT 2,739,858 2,740,855 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 1,551,689 1,738,982 Sales and marketing 1,015,651 1,040,099 General and administrative 1,065,657 947,384 Total 3,632,997 3,726,465 OPERATING (LOSS) (893,139 ) (985,610 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 31,128 35,874 Interest expense (87,753 ) (30,226 ) Total (56,625 ) 5,648 NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (949,764 ) (979,962 ) BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES - 239,841 NET (LOSS) $ (949,764 ) $ (740,121 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.35 ) $ (0.30 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.35 ) $ (0.30 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,733,490 2,506,999 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,733,490 2,506,999

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

For The Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Common Stock Shares Common Stock Amount Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit) Total Balance, December 31, 2023 2,454,116 $ 4,668,014 $ 1,692,811 $ 6,360,825 Net (loss) - - (581,794 ) (581,794 ) Ending balance, June 30, 2024 2,454,116 4,668,014 1,111,017 5,779,031 Issuance of common stock for cash, net of issuance costs 210,000 798,000 - 798,000 Net (loss) - - (158,327 ) 639,673 Ending balance, September 30, 2024 2,664,116 $ 5,466,014 $ 952,690 $ 6,418,704 Balance, December 31, 2024 2,664,116 $ 5,586,014 $ 639,863 $ 6,225,877 Issuance of shares from option exercise 88,500 336,300 - 336,300 Warrants issued with subordinated debenture - 12,000 - 12,000 Net (loss) - - (686,325 ) (686,325 ) Ending balance, June 30, 2025 2,752,616 5,934,314 (46,462 ) 5,887,852 Net (loss) - - (263,439 ) (263,439 ) Ending balance, September 30, 2025 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ (309,901 ) $ 5,624,413

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2025 2024 Net (loss) $ (949,764 ) $ (740,121 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities- Depreciation and amortization 325,095 193,096 Provision for doubtful accounts, net change 1,500 1,000 Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change - 52,500 Deferred taxes, net change - (239,841 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 11,937 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities- Accounts receivable (133,415 ) 199,687 Inventories 134,239 (187,866 ) Federal and state income taxes receivable 24,729 (60,420 ) Prepaid expenses and other (102,583 ) 16,918 Deposits and other (34,559 ) 98,896 Accounts payable 133,342 (73,703 ) Income taxes payable - (44,952 ) Customer and tenant deposits (25,885 ) (166,779 ) Accrued expenses 34,753 (58,379 ) Deferred revenue 2,174 (25,936 ) Net cash (used in) operating activities (578,437 ) (1,035,900 ) CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (39,510 ) (477,623 ) Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service (310,646 ) (147,615 ) Patent filing cost - (21,708 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (350,156 ) (646,946 ) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments made on term loan (41,356 ) (40,154 ) Proceeds from issuance of 210,000 shares of common stock at $3.80 per share - 798,000 Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture 75,000 - Proceeds from Issuance of shares from option exercise 336,300 - Net cash provided from financing activities 369,944 757,846 NET (DECREASE) IN CASH (558,649 ) (925,000 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,243,746 1,766,621 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 685,097 $ 841,621 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 75,816 $ 27,048 Cash paid for income tax $ - $ 60,420 Income tax refund received $ 24,729 $ - Non-cash financing and investing activities: warrants issued with subordinated debenture $ 12,000 $ -

SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire