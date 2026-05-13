SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at CDMO Live Europe

May 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHASKA, Minn., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at CDMO Live Europe. The conference will take place May 19-21, 2026, in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

  • CDMO Live Europe
    Details: Ryan Swanson, Ph.D., Lifecore’s director of manufacturing science and technology, will participate in a panel discussion, and the company will host meetings with prospective customers to discuss process development and manufacturing services for injectables programs.
    Panel Title: The Tech Transfer Playbook: Right First Time Strategies
    Panel Date/Time: May 19, 2026, 13:40 to 15:00
    Booth: Booth G-1
    Conference Dates/Location: May 19-21, 2026, in Rotterdam, Netherlands

If you are interested in meeting with Lifecore during CDMO Live Europe, please reach out to us at: cdmo@lifecore.com.

About Lifecore Biomedical 
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Jennifer Arcure (Media)
917-603-0681
jarcure@vidasp.com

Lifecore Biomedical
Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com


Minnesota Events Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Abstract blue and purple DNA molecule helix and brain. Genetic biotechnology engineering concept. Low poly style design. Geometric background. Wireframe light graphic connection structure. Vector
ALS
QurAlis’ Phase 2 data bolster case for genetic approach to sporadic ALS
May 5, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Emblem design for airlines, airplane tickets, travel agencies. Airplane icon and destination arrow. Flags of the USA and Great Britain. 3D rendering
Huntington’s disease
UniQure eyes UK approval for embattled Huntington’s gene therapy after FDA quarrel
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business concept illustration of a businessman sitting contemplating on fallen arrow sign, bankruptcy, failure in business concept
Company closure
6 biotechs that called it quits in Q1
April 30, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Panoramic view of San Diego skyline with clear blue sky and calm ocean waters.
Cancer
AACR 2026: Combo therapies by Moderna, Marengo show promise in skin, breast cancer
April 28, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Andrea Park