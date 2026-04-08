SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at 12th Annual American Biomanufacturing Summit

April 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHASKA, Minn., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at the 12th Annual American Biomanufacturing Summit. The conference will take place April 14 - 15, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

  • 12th Annual American Biomanufacturing Summit
    Details: Lifecore team will be present to discuss process development and manufacturing services for injectables programs.
    Booth number: 41
    Conference Dates: April 14 - 15, 2026
    Location: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, San Francisco, CA

If you are interested in meeting with Lifecore during this event, please reach out to us at: cdmo@lifecore.com.

About Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Contact Information:
Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com\

Jennifer Arcure (Media)
917-603-0681
jarcure@vidasp.com

Lifecore Biomedical
Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com


Minnesota Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie