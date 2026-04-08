Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at 12th Annual American Biomanufacturing Summit

CHASKA, Minn., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at the 12th Annual American Biomanufacturing Summit. The conference will take place April 14 - 15, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

12th Annual American Biomanufacturing Summit

Details: Lifecore team will be present to discuss process development and manufacturing services for injectables programs.

Booth number: 41

Conference Dates: April 14 - 15, 2026

Location: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, San Francisco, CA

If you are interested in meeting with Lifecore during this event, please reach out to us at: cdmo@lifecore.com.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners

Stephanie Diaz (Investors)

415-675-7401

sdiaz@vidasp.com\

Jennifer Arcure (Media)

917-603-0681

jarcure@vidasp.com

Lifecore Biomedical

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)

952-368-6244

ryan.lake@lifecore.com