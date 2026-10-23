Life Sciences BC 2026-27 Board Announcement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Sciences BC (LSBC) is pleased to announce its Board of Directors following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 15, 2026. The Board of Directors is comprised of life sciences leaders dedicated to driving forward the growth of life sciences in British Columbia and represent diverse perspectives across the sector.

Board Members and Observers

LSBC announced the following Board Members who were re-elected as Director for a 3-year term: Rajveer Hundal, Partner, PwC Canada; Lana Janes, Chief Scientific Officer, CPDC (Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization); David Poon, Co-Founder & Head of Corporate Development​, DCx Biotherapeutics; Scott Phillips, President, Starfish Medical; and Peter Zandstra, VP, Research and Innovation​, University of British Columbia.

At the Board Meeting following the AGM, Joseph Garcia, Partner, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, and Roger Kuypers, Partner, Fasken, Martineau, Dumoulin LLP received renewed one-year appointments as Board Observers.

The full slate of LSBC’s Board of Directors is listed below. To learn more about our current board members, please visit our website.

LSBC Board Directors – Executive Committee

Board Chair: Lana Janes, Chief Scientific Officer, CPDC (Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization)

Past Chair: Anne Stevens, Life Sciences Executive (former VP, Business Development, AbCellera)

Treasurer: Rajveer Hundal, Partner, PwC Canada

LSBC Board Directors

Sherry Aulin, Life Sciences Executive Leader (former CFO, Xenon)

Kevin Chaplin, CEO, Kardium

Tom Frohlich, CEO, Jade Biosciences

Wendy Hurlburt, President & CEO, Life Sciences BC

Michael Martin, Global Biopharmaceutical Executive (former COO, Aurinia)

Scott Phillips, President, Starfish Medical

David Poon, Co-Founder, Head of Corporate Development, DCx Biotherapeutics

Sandra Wong, Senior Manager, Access and Government Affairs, Pfizer Canada

Christina Zacharuk, CEO, Research Universities’ Council of British Columbia

Peter Zandstra, VP, Research and Innovation, University of British Columbia

LSBC Board Observers

Joseph Garcia, Partner, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Roger Kuypers, Partner, Fasken, Martineau, Dumoulin LLP

Past Board Members and Observer

LSBC would like to thank our outgoing Board Directors and Observer for their service and leadership over the past years.

Ali Ardakani, Founder & Managing Director, Novateur Ventures, Co-Founder & CEO of Optigo Biotherapeutics, LSBC Board Director for nine years including two as Board Chair

Suzanne Gill, Life Sciences Executive, LSBC Board Director for four years

David Helliwell, Co-Founder & Executive Board Chair, Thrive Health, LSBC Board Director for six years

Hector MacKay-Dunn, KC, Senior Partner, Farris, Vaughan, Wills & Murphy LLP, LSBC Board Observer for many years

About Life Sciences BC

Life Sciences BC (LSBC) is a not-for-profit sector association dedicated to advancing British Columbia’s life sciences ecosystem through strategic initiatives at the local, national, and international levels. We drive economic growth in the province by providing leadership, fostering investment and partnerships, collaborating with government, and promoting BC’s world-class life sciences sector.

Media Contact:

Rosabel Bong

Manager, Marketing & Communications

Email: rbong@lifesciencesbc.ca