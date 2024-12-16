LIB Therapeutics Submits a Biologic License Application to FDA for Lerodalcibep for the Treatment of Adults with Elevated LDL-Cholesterol

Lerodalcibep is a novel, adnectin-based, small protein-binding, third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor

Only once-monthly, single, self-administered PCSK9i; no refrigeration required at home or in travel

Patient-friendly features designed to enhance adherence to reach and maintain LDL-C goals

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIB Therapeutics Inc. (LIB), a privately-held, late-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of Lerodalcibep to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), or very high or high risk of ASCVD, and primary hyperlipidemia, including heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH / HoFH). Lerodalcibep is a novel, adnectin-based, small protein-binding, third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor, developed as a more patient-friendly, once-monthly, self-administered, single small-volume, subcutaneous injection with long-ambient stability alternative to approved PCSK9 inhibitors.





“There remains a large unmet need among millions of patients with cardiovascular disease, or at high cardiovascular risk, including the 30 million people with inherited high cholesterol, who are unable to reach optimal LDL cholesterol levels with current oral therapies,” said Dr. Evan Stein, Founder, Chief Operating and Scientific Officer of LIB Therapeutics. “Lerodalcibep has demonstrated robust and sustained long-term LDL cholesterol-lowering as well as enabling the vast majority of patients to achieve the more stringent lower LDL-cholesterol targets in global guidelines across clinical trials. Lerodalcibep also offers a once-monthly, single small subcutaneous dose with excellent tolerability, combined with long ambient stability not requiring refrigeration by patients. These factors are anticipated to achieve better patient adherence to the life-long treatment required to control LDL cholesterol.”

“As planned, the Lerodalcibep BLA has been submitted to the FDA, and we are now preparing a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for submission by mid-2025,” said David Cory, CEO of LIB Therapeutics. “We look forward to working with regulators to make Lerodalcibep available to patients around the world. In parallel, we are focused on organizational preparedeness for commercial launch and will provide details in the future. Lerodalcibep is a potential best-in-class PCSK9 inhibitor that will enter a growing global PCSK9 market on target to reach $5B in 2025. Most importantly, Lerodalcibep will introduce a patient-friendly treatment option to achieve the new guideline-directed, lower LDL-C goals.”

The BLA is supported by a development program of 2,900 patients, including five global Phase 3 registration studies known collectively as the LIBerate program. These studies included more than 2,300 patients on maximally tolerated statin and other oral agents, requiring additional additional LDL cholesterol reduction. The Phase 3 LIBerate studies evaluated the safety and efficacy of Lerodalcibep in patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD), or at very high or high risk for CVD including patients with HeFH and HoFH. Lerodalcibep was dosed once monthly for up to 52 weeks in these key registration-enabling, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials, and over 2,400 patients have continued in the 72-week open-label extension trial.

About Lerodalcibep

Lerodalcibep is a novel, small protein-binding, third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor, and has been developed as a more convenient, once-monthly, single small-volume, subcutaneous injection that will not require refrigeration at home or in travel. These features make Lerodalcibep a unique alternative to approved PCSK9 inhibitors. The anti-PCSK9 binding domain of Lerodalcibep is an 11-kDa polypeptide called an adnectin, engineered for high-affinity subnanomolar binding to human PCSK9 and fused to human serum albumin to enhance plasma half-life.

The global Phase 3 LIBerate program enrolled a diverse population of over 2,900 patients with CVD, without CVD at very high and high risk for CVD, including heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. Lerodalcibep was dosed once monthly for up to 52 weeks in these key registration-enabling, placebo-controlled trials, and over 2,400 patients have continued in the 72-week open-label extension trial. Following the FDA BLA submission, LIB is preparing a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency.

About LIB Therapeutics Inc.

LIB Therapeutics is a privately-held, late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing Lerodalcibep to the millions of patients with cardiovascular disease and to the 30 million individuals with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) around the world, who require additional large reductions in low density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C), despite maximally tolerated statins and other lipid lowering agents, to achieve LDL-C goals.

