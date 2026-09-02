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Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that company management will present at three upcoming investor conferences taking place in New York, NY:

Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference
September 9, 2026, 11:20–11:55 AM (Eastern Time)

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
September 10, 2026, 3:20–3:50 PM (Eastern Time)

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
September 14, 2026, 9:00–9:30 AM (Eastern Time)

The live events and replays of the presentations can be accessed via the Events page on the company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

For Media Inquiries:
Dave Belian
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
lexinvest@lexpharma.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Lisa DeFrancesco
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
lexinvest@lexpharma.com


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