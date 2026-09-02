Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that company management will present at three upcoming investor conferences taking place in New York, NY:

Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference

September 9, 2026, 11:20–11:55 AM (Eastern Time)

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 10, 2026, 3:20–3:50 PM (Eastern Time)

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 14, 2026, 9:00–9:30 AM (Eastern Time)

The live events and replays of the presentations can be accessed via the Events page on the company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com .

For Media Inquiries:

Dave Belian

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

lexinvest@lexpharma.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Lisa DeFrancesco

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

lexinvest@lexpharma.com