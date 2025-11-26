LENZ Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming December 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ™ (aceclidine ophthalmologic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia in adults, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: December 2, 2025

Location: New York City, NY

Format: Fireside chat at 3:30pm ET (live audio webcast) and 1x1 investor meetings

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Date: December 3, 2025

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Format: Fireside chat at 1:20pm ET (live audio webcast) and 1x1 investor meetings

Citi’s 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: December 4, 2025

Location: Miami, FL

Format: Fireside chat at 10:30am ET (live audio webcast) and 1x1 investor meetings

Live audio webcasts will also be available on the LENZ Therapeutics website at www.LENZ-tx.com in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZTM (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.VIZZ.com and www.LENZ-tx.com.

