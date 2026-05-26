LENZ Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmologic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia in adults, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: June 2, 2026

Location: Chicago, IL

Format: 1x1 investor meetings

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 3, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1 investor meetings

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 9, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

Format: 1x1 investor meetings

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.VIZZ.com and www.LENZ-tx.com.

Contacts:

Dan Chevallard

LENZ Therapeutics

IR@LENZ-Tx.com