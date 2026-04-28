SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Legend Biotech to Host Investor Conference Call on First Quarter 2026 Results

April 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOMERSET, N.J., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, to review first quarter 2026 financial results.

During the conference call and accompanying webcast, senior management will provide an overview of quarterly financial performance.

Investors and other interested parties may access the live audio webcast via this weblink.

A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings press release, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Legend Biotech website under Events and Presentation approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH

With over 2,900 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Centered in the US, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI’s patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jessie Yeung
Tel: (732) 956-8271
jessie.yeung@legendbiotech.com

PRESS CONTACT:
Kim Fox
Tel: (848) 388-8445
media@legendbiotech.com


New Jersey Earnings Events
Legend Biotech
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Abstract creative art collage, market declines in the stock market. The concept of collapse or bankruptcy.
Earnings
Novartis’ sales dip as generics pressure intensifies, radioequivalents loom
April 28, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Stagflation, economic slow down or recession while inflation high up, GDP growth decrease causing by unemployment concept, fearful businessman riding fall down economic graph with inflation high up.
Earnings
Daiichi Sankyo shares slip after delaying annual earnings report
April 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Progress success promotion and career growth Goal achievement, business woman walks up the stairs to the illuminated arrow. isometric vector illustration.
Earnings
Sanofi defends Dupixent patents, but execs insist it has nothing to do with CEO change
April 23, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Collage halftone banner with two hands that put objects on scales. Halftone hands holding circle and square and put them on the scales. Concept of business balance in teamwork. Vector illustration.
Obesity
Roche insists amylin obesity drug still valuable for patients who ‘don’t want side effects’
April 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac