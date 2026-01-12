Legend Biotech Highlights Recent Business Updates at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Exceeded 10,000 patients treated to date with CARVYKTI ® (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel)

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, today provided an update on the Company's recent commercial and clinical progress and outlined its strategic priorities for 2026. These updates will be discussed as part of the Company's presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT.

“CARVYKTI cemented its status as the undisputed leader in multiple myeloma CAR-T cell therapy, with its continued record-breaking performance culminating in the achievement of more than 10,000 patients treated earlier this year,” said Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. “Legend Biotech is poised for transformative growth in 2026, as we work to achieve profitability this year by driving global adoption of CARVYKTI. We’re also committed to leveraging our proven CAR-T development platform to frontline multiple myeloma and promising new in vivo and allogeneic opportunities to extend our leadership in cell therapy innovation.”

2026 Strategic Priorities and Recent Accomplishments

Maximize CARVYKTI® Market Leadership

Treated 10,000+ clinical and commercial patients to date with CARVYKTI ® .

. Expanded CARVYKTI ® global footprint in 2025, bringing total availability to more than 279 sites across 14 global markets. Continued globalization planned for 2026.

global footprint in 2025, bringing total availability to more than 279 sites across 14 global markets. Continued to drive community and outpatient adoption of CARVYKTI ® and uptake in earlier lines, with United States community and regional hospitals.

and uptake in earlier lines, with United States community and regional hospitals. Completed physical expansion of the Raritan facility, marking the largest cell therapy manufacturing facility in the U.S. and providing installed capacity to support treatment of up to 10,000 patients annually.

Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Commission (EC) approval to include overall survival benefit for CARVYKTI ® versus standard therapies in the label. Label update was supported by data from the landmark Phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 study in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received one to three prior lines of therapy (pLOT).

versus standard therapies in the label. Presented new clinical and translational data from CARTITUDE-1 and CARTITUDE-4 at the 67 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December 2025, reinforcing the long-term benefits of CARVYKTI ® and improved outcomes associated with earlier use. Triple-class-exposed patients treated with three pLOT from the CARTITUDE-1 and CARTITUDE-4 trials achieved a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 50.4 months following a single infusion of CARVYKTI ® . Additional findings from CARTITUDE-1 and CARTITUDE-4 demonstrated that patients treated earlier, after one or two pLOT, exhibited greater immune fitness and a more immunocompetent tumor microenvironment, potential biological indicators of longer PFS.

American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December 2025, reinforcing the long-term benefits of CARVYKTI and improved outcomes associated with earlier use. The latest NCCN guidelines recommend talquetamab as a bridging therapy before CAR-T treatment for people with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. This approach helps keep patients eligible for CARVYKTI ® and improves outcomes, especially for those with aggressive disease.

and improves outcomes, especially for those with aggressive disease. Completed enrollment of Phase 3 CARTITUDE-6 registrational trial in newly-diagnosed MM patients who are transplant eligible in August 2025.



Advance Cell Therapy Innovation

Presented promising first-in-human results from allogeneic CAR-T candidate LUCAR-G39D at the 67 th ASH Annual Meeting, demonstrating encouraging safety and efficacy in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

ASH Annual Meeting, demonstrating encouraging safety and efficacy in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Opened 31,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art cell therapy R&D facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to support the Company’s pipeline expansion across oncology and immunology indications and in vivo approaches.

Dosed first patient with in vivo platform technology, a dual CD20/CD19-targeted cell therapy, within six months of candidate selection. First-in-human data expected starting in the second half of 2026.

Targeting multiple investigational new drug (IND) filings for oncology and autoimmune indications starting in 2H 2026.



Drive Profitability

Anticipate CARVYKTI ® franchise FY 2025 profitability.

franchise FY 2025 profitability. Expect company-wide operating profit in 2026.

Cash and cash equivalents, and time deposits were approximately $1.0 billion as of September 30, 2025, which the Company believes will provide financial runway beyond 2026.



Presentation at the 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Dr. Huang will deliver Legend Biotech’s presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT. The live webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Investor Relations section of Legend’s website. The webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.

About Legend Biotech

With more than 2,900 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Headquartered in the US, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI’s patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

