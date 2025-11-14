Legend Biotech Celebrates Official Opening of New State-of-the-Art Cell Therapy Research and Development Facility in Philadelphia

31,000-square-foot site expands Legend’s U.S. R&D footprint and strengthens its position as a global leader in cell therapy innovation

The facility will support CAR-T R&D in potential oncology and immunology indications

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a U.S.-based global leader in cell therapy, today announced the official opening and ribbon cutting of its new, state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Located at 2300 Market Street, the 31,000-square-foot facility is now fully operational and will support Legend’s expanding pipeline of next-generation cell therapies. The site features cutting-edge laboratories and collaborative workspaces designed to foster innovation and accelerate research programs across Legend’s oncology and immunology portfolios.

“This new facility marks an exciting milestone for Legend Biotech as we continue to invest in our future and strengthen our leadership in cell therapy innovation,” said Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. “We are proud to officially open our doors in Philadelphia, a world-class hub for life sciences, where we can attract top-tier talent, collaborate with premier research institutions, and advance our mission to bring transformative therapies to patients.”

The Philadelphia R&D center expands Legend’s American presence, which includes over 1,400 employees in the United States. The site will employ approximately 55 full-time team members and complements Legend’s existing R&D presence in Piscataway, New Jersey. Headquartered in Somerset, N.J., Legend also has manufacturing activities in Raritan and Morris Plains, N.J.

“The opening of our new facility represents an exciting new chapter for our research organization,” said Guowei Fang, Ph.D., President of Research and Development at Legend Biotech. “Our Philadelphia team will play a critical role in advancing our sustainable pipeline of innovative cell therapies, while strengthening collaborations within one of the nation’s most dynamic biotech ecosystems.”

Local officials, academic partners, patient advocacy groups, and members of the Philadelphia biotech community gathered with Legend Biotech leadership to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour the new facility.

“Legend Biotech’s decision to expand its R&D footprint in Philadelphia reflects the strength and momentum of our city’s life sciences ecosystem,” said Dr. Rebecca L. Grant, Director of Life Sciences & Innovation for the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Commerce. “Philadelphia is home to world-class scientific talent and research institutions, and we are proud to welcome an organization committed to pioneering therapies that change patient lives. We look forward to supporting Legend Biotech as they grow here and contribute to the continued advancement of cell and gene therapy innovation in our city.”

“Philadelphia continues to be a magnet for innovation and scientific excellence,” said Chris Molineaux, CEO of Life Sciences Pennsylvania. “We are thrilled to welcome Legend Biotech to our city’s thriving life sciences community. Their investment brings high-quality jobs, research opportunities, and further reinforces Philadelphia’s growing reputation as a global leader in healthcare innovation.”

With over 2,900 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. To date, CARVYKTI has been administered to over 9,000 patients with multiple myeloma at 132 treatment centers spanning 44 states across the U.S. Headquartered in the US, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI’s patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

