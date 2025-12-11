LB Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 10, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX) today announced that it has granted to Kaya Pai Panandiker, the new Chief Commercial Officer of LB Pharmaceuticals, an equity award outside of, but subject to the terms and conditions of, the LB Pharmaceuticals Inc 2025 Equity Incentive Plan. The equity award was granted on December 10, 2025, pursuant to the “inducement grant” exception provided under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement material to Ms. Pai Panandiker entering into employment with LB Pharmaceuticals.

Ms. Pai Panandiker received an option to purchase 195,000 shares of LB Pharmaceuticals’ common stock. The option carries a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $21.36, which was the closing price of LB Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on the date of grant, and vests over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continuous service through the applicable vesting dates.

About LB-102

LB-102 is a Phase 3-ready oral, small molecule and a methylated derivative of amisulpride. In early 2025, LB Pharmaceuticals announced positive data from a four-week placebo-controlled, double-blinded, Phase 2 trial in patients with acute schizophrenia. The Phase 2 trial demonstrated statistically significant benefit versus placebo at all doses studied, a potentially class leading safety profile among D2 antagonists and partial agonists, and positive effects on negative symptoms and cognition. LB-102 is advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial for acute schizophrenia and a Phase 2 clinical trial for bipolar depression. Additional expansion opportunities for LB-102 could include major depressive disorder (MDD), predominantly negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and agitation, as well as bipolar mania and cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases.