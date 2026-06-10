Laverock Therapeutics Reports Key Oncology Research Milestones

In-vivo functional studies support lead programme selection

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laverock Therapeutics (‘Laverock’), a biotechnology company developing disease-responsive advanced therapies through its unique, programmable gene control technology, today announced key in-vivo functional milestones across its T-cell and macrophage oncology programmes for solid tumour indications. The data support lead programme selection and progression towards the clinic.

Laverock’s platform technology enables programmable, tunable and multiplex gene control for both endogenous targets and for transgenically expressed payloads. In its T-cell programme (LVK201), the platform is designed to improve CAR-T cell anti-tumour activity without compromising safety. The latest data from ovarian cancer models, presented at the American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASCGT) Annual Meeting in May, demonstrate that the Company’s technology can improve solid tumour control by targeting three distinct immunomodulatory pathways simultaneously. Previous studies have also shown that, because the technology harnesses T-cell activation dynamics to act only when needed, safety can be significantly improved compared with alternative approaches.

These findings inform development of Laverock’s lead programme whilst also providing broader validation of the platform, establishing a foundation for future tailored therapies across a range of solid tumour types. To realise this Laverock will apply AI and single-cell analytical approaches backed by recently announced grant funding.

In its macrophage programme (LVK301), Laverock’s platform technology is used to control macrophage cell phenotype and regulate the delivery of an immunomodulatory payload. The Company has shown that these engineered cells can both control tumour growth, and convert the ‘cold’, immunosuppressive solid tumour microenvironment to a ‘hot’ state, enabling the body’s immune system to attack the tumour. These findings provide strong validation of Laverock’s macrophage programme for oncology and open the way to applying myeloid biology to address additional disease classes.

Laverock is now engaged with a range of partner organisations, defining non-clinical and clinical strategy, to provide a de-risked route to early clinical validation.

David Venables, Laverock Therapeutics CEO, said: “These key data points from our oncology programmes highlight the capabilities and strength of our platform technology, and provide a clear route to lead programme selection and progression into non-clinical studies. Solid tumours remain an area of huge unmet need for cancer patients, and we look forward to moving our differentiated therapies towards the clinic.”

For more information, please visit www.laverocktx.com

Media contact:

Dr Maria Spyrou

Zyme Communications

maria.spyrou@zymecommunications.com