Latigo Biotherapeutics Appoints Neha Krishnamohan as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

Veteran biotech leader with more than 15 years of experience joins as Latigo advances non-opioid pain pipeline

Appointment comes as Latigo builds toward late-stage development and broader corporate milestones

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Latigo), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines designed to stop the transmission of pain without the risk of addiction, today announced that Neha Krishnamohan has been appointed as chief financial officer (CFO) and chief business officer. Ms. Krishnamohan brings more than 15 years of experience in healthcare investment banking, corporate finance, and strategic leadership, with deep expertise in driving value for growth-stage biopharmaceutical companies. Until recently, she was the audit committee chair on Latigo’s board of directors.

“Latigo is advancing a differentiated pipeline of non-opioid pain programs that has the potential to meaningfully improve patient outcomes while simultaneously addressing the devastating societal problem of opioid addiction,” said Nima Farzan, chief executive officer of Latigo. “Neha’s financial stewardship, strategic insight, and experience across corporate strategy, business development, capital markets and leading companies through high-impact corporate milestones will be critical as we progress our clinical programs and build long-term shareholder value.”

“I am honored and energized to join the team at Latigo at a pivotal time for the company and to contribute to the company’s next phase of growth,” said Ms. Krishnamohan. “Latigo has the potential to transform pain management with a differentiated pipeline of non-opioid pain programs. I look forward to partnering with Latigo’s talented management team and board to advance Latigo’s strategic and financial objectives.”

About Neha Krishnamohan

Before her appointment at Latigo, Ms. Krishnamohan most recently served as chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice president (EVP) of corporate development at Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded clinical-stage company developing off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for autoimmune disease, where she led financial operations, business development, and investor relations and communications functions, including the company’s transition to a public company and $179 million initial public offering.

Prior to Artiva, Ms. Krishnamohan served as CFO and EVP of corporate development at Kinnate Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, where she led the company’s financial operations, business development, and investor relations and communications functions. She played a lead role in Kinnate’s exploration of strategic alternatives, which resulted in a successful asset sale to Pierre Fabre Laboratories and the sale of Kinnate to XOMA Corporation.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Krishnamohan was a vice president in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group and a member of the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Group within the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs. While at Goldman Sachs, she established herself as a senior leader in the healthcare coverage group, working with a variety of biopharmaceutical boards and management teams on a broad range of strategic financial matters, executing financings as well as leading M&A transactions.

Ms. Krishnamohan has successfully executed more than $100 billion in transactions in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and tools and diagnostics sectors. Until recently, she was the audit committee chair on Latigo’s board of directors and is currently on the board of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., serving as a member of its audit committee. She holds a B.S.E in biomedical engineering and economics from Duke University.

About Latigo Biotherapeutics

Latigo Biotherapeutics is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines designed to stop the transmission of pain without the risk of addiction, with the goal to provide effective, rapid-acting pain relief. Latigo is supported by leading investors, including Westlake Village BioPartners, Foresite Capital, 5AM Ventures, and Blue Owl Capital. Latigo’s lead program is LTG-001, an oral, selective Nav1.8 inhibitor in development to treat acute pain. For more information, please visit www.latigobio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

