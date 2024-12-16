Ladenburg Thalmann to Host Scientific Showcase December 18, 2024 About Rare Disease Clinical Development Efforts for Jaguar Health’s Crofelemer

Crofelemer is the subject of five clinical efforts - three proof-of-concept investigator-initiated trials (IIT) and two Phase 2 studies - for the rare disease indications of microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and/or short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) in the US, EU, and/or Middle East/North Africa regions; availability of IIT proof-of-concept results potentially in Q2 2025

Massimo Radaelli, PhD, CEO of the rare disease-focused Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics and President of Jaguar International, named ‘Best CEO BioPharmaceuticals of the Year’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (Jaguar) today announced that Ladenburg Thalmann is hosting a Scientific Showcase webinar on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST about clinical development efforts for crofelemer, Jaguar’s novel plant-based anti-diarrheal prescription drug, for the ultrarare congenital diarrheal disorder MVID and the rare disease SBS-IF. To register for this virtual event, which is open to the financial and business community, click here.

Jaguar founder and CEO Lisa Conte and Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Jaguar’s Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of the company’s Scientific Advisory Board, will participate in the virtual event.

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST

“We’re thrilled to announce that Massimo Radaelli, PhD, CEO of the rare disease-focused Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics and President of Jaguar International, has been named “Best Pharmaceuticals Innovator of the Year - Europe” by The European, a quarterly business publication published by CP Media Global Ltd in London,” said Lisa Conte, Jaguar’s president and CEO. “This award is well deserved, reflecting Massimo’s lifetime of dedication and pioneering vision in the industry. As announced last month, The European also named Napo Therapeutics “Best Pharmaceuticals Innovator of the Year - Europe” for 2024 - additional welcome recognition of ongoing efforts by Massimo and Napo Therapeutics to expand access to crofelemer in Europe for orphan and/or rare diseases, initially for MVID and SBS-IF.”

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo’s crofelemer is FDA-approved under the brand name Mytesi® for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar’s Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These include statements related to the expectation that Ladenburg Thalmann will host a Scientific Showcase on December 18, 2024 about Jaguar Health’s rare disease clinical development efforts, and Jaguar’s expectation that availability of IIT proof-of-concept results of crofelemer in MVID and/or SBS-IF may potentially occur in Q2 2025. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar’s control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

