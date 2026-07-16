La Jolla Labs Inc., Unravel Biosciences Inc., and Ulm University Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI-Driven Therapeutics for ALS

San Diego, CA / Cambridge, MA / Ulm, Germany — July 16, 2026 — La Jolla Labs Inc. Unravel Biosciences Inc., and Ulm University today announced a strategic international collaboration focused on accelerating the discovery of new therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) through the integration of artificial intelligence, RNA biology, and translational neuroscience using a patient-driven approach.

The newly formed consortium combines advanced machine learning, multimodal primary patient data analysis, RNA-targeting therapeutic development, and deep expertise in neurodegenerative disease biology to identify and validate novel therapeutic targets for ALS that can be modulated using ASOs, genetic manipulation, or small molecules.

As part of the collaboration launch, the team was awarded the phase 1 Discovery Award in the prestigious Longitude Prize on ALS; a global initiative designed to accelerate AI-enabled drug discovery for ALS.

La Jolla Labs is a clinical-stage biotechnology company merging RNA biology with cutting-edge machine learning, automation, and cloud computing. The company specializes in RNA-targeting approaches including antisense oligonucleotides, siRNA, and miRNA therapeutics, supported by scalable high-throughput screening and cloud-native discovery infrastructure.

Unravel Bio contributes its clinical-stage Predictable Medicine™ platform, which integrates computational drug prediction, multimodal disease datasets, and advanced biological modeling to uncover therapeutic opportunities across complex neurological disorders by analyzing each patient individually. The platform is designed to connect behavioral, molecular, and systemic disease mechanisms into actionable therapeutic programs and rapid clinical validation.

Ulm University brings internationally recognized research and clinical expertise in ALS research, neurodegeneration, and translational neuroscience, strengthening the consortium’s ability to connect computational discoveries with biological validation and clinical relevance.

Together, the organizations have developed a new framework for ALS therapeutic discovery that combines AI-native target identification with RNA-based therapeutic strategies and patient-centered disease modeling and validation.

“ALS is an extraordinarily complex disease that requires equally sophisticated and collaborative approaches,” said Tamar Grossman CEO of La Jolla Labs Inc. “By bringing together complementary strengths in AI, RNA therapeutics, and neurodegenerative disease biology, we believe this partnership creates a powerful engine for discovering entirely new therapeutic opportunities.”

“The strength of this collaboration lies in its interdisciplinary design,” said representatives of the consortium. “We are integrating computational prediction, large-scale patient data, and translational biology into a unified discovery platform capable of moving from insight to validation far more rapidly than traditional approaches.”

The consortium has begun collaborative work leveraging large-scale ALS patient datasets and AI-driven discovery workflows to identify and prioritize novel therapeutic targets for future development.

For more information about the Longitude Prize on ALS, visit:

https://als.longitudeprize.org

About La Jolla Labs

La Jolla Labs is a clinical-stage biotechnology company merging RNA biology with machine learning, automation, and cloud computing to accelerate therapeutic development. The company specializes in RNA-targeting modalities including antisense oligonucleotides, siRNA, and miRNA, enabled by scalable high-throughput screening and AI-driven discovery technologies.

About Unravel Biosciences

Unravel Bio is a clinical-stage, AI-native therapeutics company pioneering Predictable Medicine™, a platform integrating computational biology, multimodal patient datasets, and experimental and clinical validation to identify novel therapeutic targets and treatments across neurological and systemic diseases.

About Universität Ulm

Universität Ulm is a leading German research university recognized internationally for excellence in neuroscience, neurodegeneration, and translational biomedical research, including advanced research programs focused on ALS and related disorders.