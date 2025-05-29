SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kyverna Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2025 
1 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Kyverna, Nasdaq: KYTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Warner Biddle, Chief Executive Officer of Kyverna, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 4:55 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Kyverna website at ir.kyvernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days following the conference.

About Kyverna Therapeutics 

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on liberating patients through the curative potential of cell therapy. Kyverna's lead CAR T-cell therapy candidate, KYV-101, is advancing through late-stage clinical development with registrational trials for stiff person syndrome and myasthenia gravis, and two ongoing multi-center Phase 1/2 trials for patients with lupus nephritis.  The Company is also harnessing other KYSA trials and investigator-initiated trials, including in multiple sclerosis, to inform the next priority indications for the Company to advance into late-stage development.  Its pipeline includes next-generation CAR T-cell therapies in both autologous and allogeneic formats with properties intended to be well suited for use in B cell-driven autoimmune diseases.  For more information, please visit https://kyvernatx.com.

Contact:

Investors: InvestorRelations@kyvernatx.com 

Media: media@kyvernatx.com 

SOURCE Kyverna Therapeutics

Northern California Events
Kyverna Therapeutics
