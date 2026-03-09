kyron.bio Announces Strategic Partnership with Servier to Advance Precision Glycosylation in Antibody Therapeutics

Innovative glycobiology platform aimed at enhancing the efficacy, safety, and scalability of next-generation antibody therapeutics across multiple disease areas

PARIS, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kyron.bio, a biotechnology company pioneering precision glycoengineering for antibody therapeutic development, today announced a strategic partnership with Servier, an international pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation.

Under the terms of the agreement, kyron.bio will use its technology to glycoengineer an antibody selected by Servier, who will fund the associated research activities. Servier will have the option to further explore antibody engineering and development opportunities based on the outcomes. Financial details are not disclosed.

kyron.bio’s proprietary glycoengineering platform can enhance therapeutic performance of antibodies by enabling precise control of the glycan structures to improve efficacy, safety, and scalability. In this partnership kyron.bio will seek to demonstrate clear glycan control on the Servier antibody of interest for a specific pre-determined N-glycoform.

To date, engineering of glycans have been under-exploited, due to technical challenges, limiting the use of glycan engineering in drug design. kyron.bio is changing that. The company has developed a scalable, proprietary method to achieve comprehensive control over glycosylation, unlocking the possibility to use precision glycosylation in next generation drug design.

Dr. Emilia McLaughlin, founder and Chief Executive Officer of kyron.bio, said,

“We are delighted that Servier has chosen to explore the potential of our glycoengineering platform. Servier has deep expertise in therapeutic development and combined with our precision glycosylation technology, this partnership provides a powerful opportunity to unlock new levels of antibody performance and deliver better outcomes for patients.

“Precision glycosylation represents a transformative approach in biologics development. By engineering defined glycan profiles, therapeutic antibodies can be optimized for improved immune engagement, pharmacokinetics, and reduced variability.”

In 2024, kyron.bio was the winner of the Servier Golden Ticket award which has provided invaluable support and mentorship through the company’s early translational phase and has developed a foundation for understanding the potential of kyron.bio’s technology.

Dr. Emmanuel Nony, Director of External Innovation Europe at Servier, said,

“Meeting kyron.bio as a winner of Servier’s Golden Ticket award has enabled our scientists to develop an understanding of the kyron.bio glycan engineering technology and its exciting possibilities in antibody drug design. This collaboration is opening new frontiers for antibody derivatives as well. Together, we are exploring innovative pathways to optimize drug design and production, with a shared commitment to bringing safer and more effective therapies to patients.”

kyron.bio’s strategy is to form strategic drug design partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies working on next-generation antibody therapeutics, alongside in house therapeutic development programs.

A successful company creation from the French Entrepreneur First Scheme, in 2025 kyron.bio raised €5.5m in a seed round from an experienced syndicate of venture investors including HCVC, Verve Ventures, Entrepreneurs First and Saras Capital, as well as private angel investors and the European Innovation Council. It has established an R&D base at the biotech hub Paris Biotech Santé in the Cochin Hospital.

About kyron.bio

kyron.bio is pioneering precision control of glycosylation in antibody therapeutics to enhance functionality and efficacy. Leveraging both proprietary cell-based systems and structure-guided design, the company unlocks the untapped potential of N-glycans in drug development to address a spectrum of therapeutic indications including oncology, and autoimmune diseases.

The company was founded in 2022, to commercialise technology developed by kyron.bio’s founder and CEO Emilia McLaughlin as part of the French Entrepreneur First Program.

kyron.bio’s strategy is to form strategic drug design partnerships with pharmaceutical companies working on next-generation antibody therapeutics, to apply its patent-protected glycoengineering technology to improve antibody performance, whilst also building an in-house therapeutics portfolio.

Based at Paris Biotech Santé in the Cochin Hospital, Kyron.bio investors include Entrepreneur First, HCVC, Verve Ventures, Entrepreneurs First, Saras Capital, and private angel investors. In addition, the company has received grants from the European Innovation Council and Banque Publique d’investissement France. It was the 2024 recipient of a prestigious Servier Golden Ticket award.

