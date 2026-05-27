SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

May 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on June 3, 2026, at 8:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event. 

About Kymera Therapeutics 
Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn

Investor Contact: 
Justine Koenigsberg
investors@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300 

Media Contact:
Matthew Henson
media@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300


Massachusetts Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Insights
Germany can produce biotech winners. Europe must back them better.
May 27, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Insights
Inside Germany’s biotech capital infrastructure and innovation engine
May 21, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Richard Pazdur
Regulatory
Pazdur declines to announce candidacy for vacated FDA commissioner role
May 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration showing people forming an arrow versus large arrow
Job Trends
Takeda cuts send layoffs soaring in May, rising year over year
May 19, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel