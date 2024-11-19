Kuros Biosciences Expands into Extremities Markets

Commercial Highlights

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Kuros Biosciences (“Kuros”), a global leader in advanced bone healing technologies, today announced its strategic expansion into the extremities markets with the appointment of Jantzen Cole as Vice President of Market Development, Extremities, as well as the formation of a dedicated Surgeon Advisory Board (SAB).

With over two decades in the orthopedic and medical device fields, Mr. Cole brings extensive experience in product innovation, brand-building and strategic market development. His expertise is underscored by his most recent success as Vice President of Marketing at Artelon, a leading orthopedic solutions company, where he drove notable revenue growth and brand recognition in the ankle instability market leading up to a recent acquisition by Stryker.

Under Mr. Cole’s leadership, Kuros will leverage its existing hospital approvals and established infrastructure, building on the Company’s proven success in the spine market. With three of the MagnetOs formulations already indicated for use beyond spine procedures, this expansion opens a market opportunity with a total addressable market estimated at $1 billion. Supported by robust scientific, pre-clinical and clinical evidence, as well as ideal handling characteristics and a strong safety profile, MagnetOs is well positioned to address the need for improved fusion outcomes in extremities markets.

To further support this expansion, Kuros has initiated a SAB of renowned experts to offer insights and guidance for the introduction of MagnetOs in the extremities markets. The initial board members include Greg Berlet, MD, FAOA, FRCS(C), Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center, Westerville, Ohio; Peter Mangone, MD, FAAOS, Chief of Foot & Ankle Surgery, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), PA; and Carlos Sagebien, MD, FAAOS, Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ. The development of this specialized advisory board will be instrumental in defining clinical applications and commercial strategies to best meet patient, surgeon and hospital needs.

Kuros will introduce its MagnetOs technology to foot and ankle surgeons via the Foot Innovate platform on Thursday, November 21 at 7:30pm ET. The Foot Innovate mission is education through the collaboration of expert medical professionals. This introduction will be led by Dr. Greg Berlet and Dr. Katherine Sage, Kuros Senior Vice President, Medical and Clinical Affairs. Together Dr. Berlet and Dr. Sage will explore the history, science and data supporting MagnetOs, as well as its clinical opportunity in foot and ankle (F&A) procedures. ( Register to attend ).

“We are thrilled to welcome Jantzen to the Kuros team. His extensive F&A expertise and proven success in launching transformative medical technologies align seamlessly with our vision,” said Chris Fair, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros Biosciences. “With our robust clinical data and support of our newly founded SAB, Kuros is well-positioned to expand globally beyond spine. We anticipate finishing 2024 with strong financial performance, strengthening our position as a premier advanced bone healing company across multiple musculoskeletal markets.”