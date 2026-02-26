Kura Oncology to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2026, before the U.S. financial markets open. Kura’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live webcast and archived replay of the event may be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI™, the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Kura Contact

Investors and Media:

Greg Mann

858-987-4046

gmann@kuraoncology.com