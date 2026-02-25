SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kura Oncology to Participate in Three Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 25, 2026 | 
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen Health Care Conference
March 4, 2026
11:50 a.m. ET / 8:50 a.m. PT

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference
March 10, 2026
10:40 a.m. ET / 7:40 a.m. PT

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
March 12, 2026
9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT

Live audio webcasts will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at https://kuraoncology.com/, with archived replays available following all three events.

About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI™, the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Kura Contact

Investors and Media:
Greg Mann
858-987-4046
gmann@kuraoncology.com


