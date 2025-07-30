SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Krystal Biotech to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 4, 2025

July 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, August 4, 2025, prior to the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Monday, August 4, 2025, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Investors and the general public can access the live webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3018/52772.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for at least 30 days on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.krystalbio.com.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Stéphane Paquette, PhD
Krystal Biotech
spaquette@krystalbio.com


Pennsylvania Earnings
Krystal Biotech
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative collage picture human hands hold scissors banknote cash cut money inflation crisis funds salary devaluation drawing background.
Earnings
Merck Cuts $3B to Support Aggressive Launch Schedule, Late-Stage R&D
July 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
C-suite
Novo Nordisk Names New Leader, Cuts 2025 Sales Guidance By 5%
July 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Obesity
Roche Drops Early Obesity Asset, Citing Lack of Competitiveness
July 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Tariffs
Novartis ‘Moving as Fast as Possible’ to Fully Manufacture Key Drugs in US as Tariffs Near
July 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac