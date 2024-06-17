Krystal Biotech
NEWS
Under the FDA’s compassionate use program, an eyedrop formulation of Krystal Biotech’s Vyjuvek restored the vision of a teenager with the rare genetic disease dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
The topical treatment Vyjuvek got the FDA’s greenlight, making it the first redosable gene therapy and the first therapeutic for the rare skin disease dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
The FDA has four events lined up this week, including a target action date for Krystal Biotech’s gene therapy for a rare skin disease and an adcomm meeting for Pfizer’s RSV vaccine candidate.
The FDA has had a busy week, accepting drug applications, approving clinical trials and granting various special designations for Gamida Cell, Cellectis, Scynexis & more.
Krystal Biotech announced that it submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA for its candidate B-VEC, intended for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
It was a particularly busy week for clinical trial announcements. Let’s take a look.
The 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting saw several milestones for treatment explorations for inflammatory diseases. Here is some of the major news:
Biopharma and life sciences companies made numerous appointments this week to boards and executive teams. These Movers & Shakers will position the companies for future growth.
Heading out of November and into December, plenty of companies had clinical trial news to report. Here’s a look.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS