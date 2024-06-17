SUBSCRIBE
Krystal Biotech

NEWS
Pictured: Doctor administers eye drops to a boy/iS
Drug Development
Eyedrop Version of Krystal’s Gene Therapy Vyjuvek Restores Sight in Teen
Under the FDA’s compassionate use program, an eyedrop formulation of Krystal Biotech’s Vyjuvek restored the vision of a teenager with the rare genetic disease dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
February 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Blue sign outside FDA building/JHVEPhoto
FDA
Krystal Gets First FDA Approval for Redosable Gene Therapy, Rare Skin Disease
The topical treatment Vyjuvek got the FDA’s greenlight, making it the first redosable gene therapy and the first therapeutic for the rare skin disease dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
May 22, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA Action Alert graphic/@Nicole Bean
Drug Development
FDA Action Alert: Krystal, Genmab/AbbVie, Pfizer and Intercept
The FDA has four events lined up this week, including a target action date for Krystal Biotech’s gene therapy for a rare skin disease and an adcomm meeting for Pfizer’s RSV vaccine candidate.
May 11, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA sign at headquarters/Courtesy of Get
FDA
FDA Weekly Review: Bayer, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Gamida Cell and More
The FDA has had a busy week, accepting drug applications, approving clinical trials and granting various special designations for Gamida Cell, Cellectis, Scynexis & more.
August 5, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Getty Images
Policy
Krystal Biotech Submits BLA for Rare Skin Disease Treatment
Krystal Biotech announced that it submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA for its candidate B-VEC, intended for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
June 22, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Scientists conduct an experiment_courtesy of Getty
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Adagio to Seek COVID-19 EUA, CytoDyn’s Bad Week
It was a particularly busy week for clinical trial announcements. Let’s take a look.
April 1, 2022
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Hope Springs Eternal for Inflammatory Disease Treatments at AAD 2022
The 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting saw several milestones for treatment explorations for inflammatory diseases. Here is some of the major news:
March 28, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Jan. 21
Biopharma and life sciences companies made numerous appointments this week to boards and executive teams. These Movers & Shakers will position the companies for future growth.
January 20, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: November 29-December 3
Heading out of November and into December, plenty of companies had clinical trial news to report. Here’s a look.
December 3, 2021
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Krystal Biotech Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
August 5, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Press Releases
Krystal Biotech to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 5, 2024
July 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Pharm Country
Krystal Biotech to Present at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference
May 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
Krystal Biotech to Present at BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference
May 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Krystal Biotech Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
May 6, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Pharm Country
Krystal Biotech to Present at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2024 Annual Meeting
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Krystal Biotech to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 6, 2024
April 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Krystal Biotech Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Inhaled KB707 for the Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors of the Lung
April 22, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
Krystal Biotech to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research 2024 Annual Meeting
April 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
Krystal Biotech to Present at TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
February 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
