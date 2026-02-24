SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Krystal Biotech to Present at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

February 24, 2026 | 
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) today announced that the Company will participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on March 3, 2026, in Boston. Company executives will take part in a fireside chat scheduled at 3:10 pm ET and host investor meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 3:10 pm ET on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 and will be posted on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Stéphane Paquette, PhD
Krystal Biotech
spaquette@krystalbio.com


Krystal Biotech
