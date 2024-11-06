SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Krystal Biotech to Present at Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the Company will participate in the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference on November 12, 2024, in Boston. Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a fireside chat scheduled at 1:30 pm ET and host investor meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 1:30 pm ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 and will be posted on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Stéphane Paquette
Krystal Biotech
spaquette@krystalbio.com

Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
United States and China flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi Biologics Faces Uncertain Future in the U.S. After BIOSECURE Blow
October 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin