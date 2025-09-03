SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Krystal Biotech to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

September 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) today announced that the Company will participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on September 4, 2025, in New York. Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a fireside chat scheduled at 10:20 am ET and host investor meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 10:20 am ET on Thursday, September 4, 2025 and will be posted on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT
Investors and Media:                                                                                        
Stéphane Paquette
Krystal Biotech
spaquette@krystalbio.com                                                                                   


Pennsylvania Events
Krystal Biotech
