Krystal Biotech to Announce Interim Clinical Update from Highest Dose Cohort of Phase 1 CORAL-1 Study Evaluating KB407 in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis

Investor call to be held January 8 at 4:30 pm ET to discuss data update and next steps

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc . (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast tomorrow, Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 4:30 pm ET, to disclose an interim clinical update from CORAL-1, the Company’s multi-center, dose escalation Phase 1 study evaluating KB407 in patients with cystic fibrosis. The interim clinical update will focus on results from patients in the highest dose cohort of CORAL-1 and include molecular assessments of KB407 transduction and wild-type cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein expression following inhaled administration of KB407.

Investors and the general public can access the live webcast at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3018/53466 . For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).